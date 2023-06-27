Winston & Strawn Adds Prominent Litigator Stephanie Clouston to Dallas Office

News provided by

Winston & Strawn LLP

27 Jun, 2023, 09:17 ET

DALLAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Stephanie Clouston as a partner in the firm's Dallas office and as a member of the Litigation Department.

Stephanie is a highly experienced litigator who focuses her practice on business disputes in the telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, and construction industries. She represents clients in state and federal courts across the United States in major commercial disputes concerning breach of contract, negligence, products liability, and fraud. Stephanie has also represented clients in regulatory and investigative matters before governmental agencies, including state attorneys general, the Federal Trade Commission, Federal Communications Commission, Department of Energy, and Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"I am honored to be part of the renowned litigation team in Winston's Dallas office and to join a firm with a well-served reputation for litigation excellence," said Stephanie. "Business disputes continue to arise across numerous industries, and I look forward to applying my background to zealously represent the interests of my and the firm's clients in those matters."

"Stephanie is an exceptionally talented trial lawyer who brings national lead counsel experience representing companies operating in Texas and nationwide," said Dallas Office Managing Partner Tom Melsheimer. "She brings credibility in the courtroom and the boardroom. We are thrilled to have her join our team in Dallas." 

"We have an outstanding trial lawyer in Stephanie, and she represents a substantial addition to the firm's and the Dallas office's litigation bench," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "As we continue to guide clients through economic uncertainty, her proven record of successful litigation defense will be reassuring to diverse businesses we represent in Texas and nationally."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.   

