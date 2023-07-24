Winston & Strawn Adds Scott Delaney as Partner in Dallas

News provided by

Winston & Strawn LLP

24 Jul, 2023, 09:29 ET

DALLAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced the addition of Scott Delaney as a partner in the firm's Dallas office. He joins the Transactions Department's Private Equity Transactions Practice and will have focused involvement with the firm's Energy & Infrastructure industry group.

Scott focuses his practice on corporate transactions for public and private companies, as well as private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with a particular emphasis on the energy sector. His transactional experience includes acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, securitizations, and other investments and transactions across the energy spectrum, including in the traditional upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors and in the transitional energy sectors. Scott also assists in advising clients on general corporate matters, including operating and commercial contract matters.

"I am excited to join Winston and look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to continue to grow the firm's energy and private equity platforms in Texas," said Scott. "Winston has a strong reputation for providing practical counsel to clients, and joining the firm's dedicated, experienced team will enable me to provide unmatched support to clients in all aspects of the energy sector."

Scott's arrival is part of Winston's strategic and ongoing commitment to building a team of private equity lawyers focused on serving the energy industry. That growing team includes other recently arrived Dallas lawyers, such as Partners Rodney Moore and Sam Peca, Of Counsel Scott Bailey, and Associate Luke Smith. Winston welcomed additional corporate lawyers with an energy focus over the past year, including Larry Murphy, Max Stubbs, and Ryan Hunsaker.

"Adding Scott further strengthens Winston's place as one of the go-to firms for adeptly managing complex energy transactions," said Bryan Goolsby, Dallas office managing partner. "His proven experience will only help us to expand our client base and the portfolio of services we provide to the energy industry."

Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald said, "Scott will be a welcome addition as we continue to meet our energy clients' legal and business needs."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices located throughout North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com

Contacts:
Michael Goodwin
[email protected]  
646-502-3595

Sneha Satish
[email protected] 
646-502-3556

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP

Also from this source

Winston & Strawn's Miami Office Strengthens Corporate Practice With Addition of Tax Duo Jeffrey Rubinger and Summer LePree

Winston & Strawn Strengthens Private Equity Bench in Los Angeles With Addition of Bryan Ikegami

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.