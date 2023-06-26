Winston & Strawn Adds Structured Finance Partner Claudine Chen-Young

News provided by

Winston & Strawn LLP

26 Jun, 2023, 09:27 ET

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced that Claudine Chen-Young has joined the firm's Washington, D.C., office as a partner in the Transactions Department and as a member of the Structured Finance Practice.

Claudine counsels financial institutions that buy and sell mortgage products, and she assists issuers with structuring the financing of mortgage financial assets. A seasoned securitization and mortgage finance attorney for 20 years, Claudine has extensive experience with buying and selling all types of residential, commercial, and business-purpose mortgage loans. She supports clients in creating innovative deal structures through securitization and other strategies.

Claudine joins Winston at a time when the firm has demonstrated a proven commitment to expanding its elite role in CLOs and the securitization of esoteric assets. For example, the firm recently enhanced its mortgage finance services with the addition of Chris Gavin and Taylor Speers as partners in Winston's Structured Finance Practice in March of this year.

"Winston's commitment to strengthening and investing in its mortgage finance work was a real draw for me," said Claudine. "I am especially delighted to join the team as the firm continues to invest in providing our clients superior service in structured finance products and securitizations. And I look forward to assisting Winston's clients in fulfilling their transactional goals through practical finance solutions."

Chris Gavin, co-chair of the Structured Finance Practice, said, "Claudine's arrival will further accelerate our growth in the structured finance and residential mortgage finance areas. Her presence will also further solidify our status as a market leader in residential mortgage and mortgage servicing rights trading, financing, and securitization."

"With market conditions continuing to complicate both the investor and issuer sides of mortgage asset transactions, Claudine's record of executing complicated deal structures will serve as a key resource for our clients," said David Rogers, office managing partner of Winston's Washington, D.C., office. "Her knowledge of and insights into the current mortgage market will be an important boost to the Structured Finance Practice and to the quality of counsel we provide to our securitization issuer and asset management clients."

"Claudine is an exceptionally talented partner who will add significant client value within our corporate team," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "She will play an important role in providing clients with a steady hand as they navigate complex transactions. Given her record of assisting clients through significant economic downturns in the mortgage markets, we know Claudine brings a solutions-oriented approach to helping clients explore opportunities in growth products and novel deal structures."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.   

Contacts:  
Michael Goodwin   
[email protected]
646-502-3595  

Sneha Satish
[email protected]
646-502-3556

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP

Also from this source

Winston & Strawn Offers Free, Online Course to Help Students Succeed in Law School

Winston & Strawn Further Strengthens Miami Transactions Practice With Addition of David Wells

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.