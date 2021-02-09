Winston & Strawn Announces Launch of Combined Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm of Winston & Strawn LLP today announced the formation of its fully integrated Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group. Partners Mike Blankenship, Mike Pikiel, and Rich Shutran will lead the cross-disciplinary team of practitioners who offer deep experience in conventional and renewable electric power; infrastructure; and the upstream, midstream, downstream, and oilfield services segments of the oil and gas sector. Partners Alan Hoffman and Joe Karp will continue to lead the firm's Project Finance Practice Group and Energy Regulatory Practice Group, respectively.

"More closely integrating the exceptional skills and industry knowledge of Winston's energy and infrastructure practitioners is a win-win scenario," said Rich Shutran. "Our four-decade-long position as a leading firm in the electric power sector, combined with more recent investments in both the infrastructure and oil and gas markets, advances the firm's vision to provide a true 'one-stop-shop' for its energy and infrastructure clients."

The combined group provides the firm's clients with ready access to attorneys experienced in all of the current market's core disciplines. Not only does this platform include acquisitions and dispositions, financings, and development work, but also federal and state regulation and enforcement, marketing and trading, environmental law, tax, real estate and leasing, financial regulation/sanctions, litigation, employment and employee benefits, and restructuring. In addition, this team brings experience implementing ESG programs and initiatives across the energy and infrastructure sector.

"By organizing our approximately 100 energy and infrastructure lawyers under one umbrella, we are—more than ever—able to serve clients with a consistent team, efficient and standardized legal review process, and broad and nimble substantive capability," said Mike Pikiel. "Our ability to effectively integrate the various substantive aspects of our practice, and bring to bear the appropriate legal team, presents a compelling value proposition that sets us apart from other firms."

"As the legal and business needs of the energy and infrastructure sectors evolve, Winston's team stands ready to guide clients through challenges and opportunities alike," said Mike Blankenship. "By establishing a broad group with diverse experience, the firm is enabled to bring added perspective to the most current issues facing these sectors."

Mike Blankenship focuses his practice on corporate finance, M&A, private equity, and securities law. He regularly counsels public companies on strategic transactions, capital markets offerings, and general corporate and securities law matters—particularly with respect to oil and gas sector clients. Mike represents both issuers and underwriters in U.S. and international capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, and advises on corporate governance and securities market regulation. In addition to being named a co-chair of the firm's Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group, he is also a co-chair of Winston's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) advisory team. Mike was named a Texas Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine in 2019 and 2020, and he was named an "On the Rise Honoree" by Texas Lawyer Magazine in 2019.

Alan Hoffman chairs the firm's Project Finance Practice Group. He has extensive experience representing clients in lending, infrastructure, and project finance transactions involving sports facilities, independent power and cogeneration facilities, real estate, aircraft, transportation assets, and various other tangible and intangible assets. His clients include institutional lenders, commercial banks, insurance companies, equity investors, investment banks, and project sponsors. Alan has been recognized for his work in the project finance space by The Legal 500 U.S. in its 2018, 2019, and 2020 editions.

Joe Karp is the chair of Winston's Energy Regulatory Practice Group. Described by clients as a "top-rate" lawyer and a "real key player" in the regulatory space, Joe's practice is focused on regulatory, transactional, and project development matters involving both natural gas and renewable energy resources. He has experience in natural gas retail and wholesale gas and electricity transactions, as well as representing electricity generators in connection with electricity sales, fuel supply, interconnection, transmission, and other areas. A Band 1 Chambers USA-ranked practitioner, Joe has also represented clients in electricity generation asset sale and project finance transactions. In the renewable energy area, he has represented developers and power purchasers in matters involving wind, solar, biomass, landfill gas, geothermal, and other technologies.

Mike Pikiel has nearly 20 years of experience handling transactions for clients in the infrastructure, transportation, and energy sectors. He is recognized leader in his field, clients having praised him for his "straightforward no-nonsense style of negotiating and drafting" and as an "essential player on the sponsor side." He represents sponsors, developers, investors, lenders, and underwriters in a wide range of projects and complex finance transactions, including project financings and acquisition financings. He also has significant experience with public-private partnerships (PPP). Among other notable accolades, Mike is regularly recognized by such publications as Chambers Global, Chambers USA, IFLR1000, The Legal 500 U.S., Law360, and New York Law Journal, among others, for his work in the energy and infrastructure fields.

Rich Shutran counsels private and public companies, investment funds and financial institutions in connection with mergers and acquisitions, leveraged finance and project finance matters, and restructurings and reorganizations, with an emphasis on energy, transportation, and other infrastructure businesses. Rich also has extensive experience in transactions involving Latin America. Rich has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America as a leader in Project Finance, is regularly recognized as a leading lawyer by Chambers USA and Chambers Global, and was most recently recognized in by The Legal 500 U.S. for his work in Energy: Renewable/Alternative, Energy Transactions: Conventional Power, and Finance: Project Finance.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP

Related Links

https://www.winston.com/en/

