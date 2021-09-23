Winston & Strawn Announces New Executive Committee Members

Winston & Strawn LLP today announced the election of seven new partners to the firm's 27-member Executive Committee. Tweet this

Partners are elected to Winston's Executive Committee every three years, in accordance with the firm's partnership agreement.

"Our new committee continues to reflect Winston's commitment to diversity and inclusion, which makes us a stronger, more dynamic firm. We remain focused on building an inclusive culture in which all talented individuals feel welcome to practice, collaborate, and continue their professional development," added Michael Elkin, the firm's vice-chair.

The new group of Executive Committee members represent several Winston offices and are widely recognized as leading attorneys in their respective areas:

Nicola Di Giovanni focuses on cross-border and domestic private equity as well as mergers and acquisitions matters. He regularly advises leading investment funds, family offices, and industrial companies in transactions such as acquisitions, buy-outs, and joint ventures. Nicola also advises clients on restructuring transactions.

Krishnan Padmanabhan represents clients in patent and other high-tech litigation related to a wide array of industries, including telecommunications, networking, multimedia services, semiconductors, and medical devices. KP has significant experience serving as lead trial counsel in several of the leading patent jurisdictions. He currently serves on the Board of Governors of the Alumni Association for the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Brian Schafer represents private equity firms, public companies, investment banks, and others on a variety of mergers and acquisitions and securities transactions. He serves on the Executive Committee of the Ray Garrett Corporate and Securities Law Institute.

David Scheper focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation, internal investigations, and white collar criminal defense. In the civil arena, David's practice is both international and varied; he has represented numerous businesses and financial institutions in federal and state courts throughout the country. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and is the president of Chancery Club, a group of lawyers and judges that was founded in 1925.

Cardelle Spangler concentrates her practice on employment litigation, highly sensitive investigations, and counseling matters. She has significant experience representing clients in the financial services, medical device, pharmaceutical, and other industries. She has represented clients in complex class action, collective action, multi-plaintiff, and single-plaintiff litigation. Cardelle is chair of the Respect in the Workplace Committee and a member of the firm's Associate Evaluation and Diversity Committees. She also serves as a special master for a federal district court and is co-chair of the board of directors of the Academy of Urban Schools Leadership.

Hugh Tanner is the chair of Winston's Oil and Gas Litigation Practice. Recognized as an Acritas Star Lawyer, a BTI Client Service All-Star, and one of Law360's MVPs, Hugh has more than three decades of experience handling lawsuits in state and federal and courts and before arbitration panels. He is a Fellow of the Houston and Texas Bar Foundation. Hugh also serves on the Little League International Board of Directors and, since 2018, has been its chair.

Bradley Vaiana has extensive experience advising financial sponsors, alternative asset managers, family offices, and private companies in connection with a wide range of strategic transactions and corporate matters. As co-chair of Winston's Private Equity Practice, Brad leads one of the broadest and most active middle-market private equity groups in the U.S. Brad currently serves on the Board of Mentor Newark.

