Winston & Strawn Appoints Sylvia James as First Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvia James as the firm's first Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

This appointment recognizes Sylvia's significant contributions to the firm's D&I initiatives since joining the firm in 2017 as Director of Diversity & Inclusion. During that time, Sylvia has collaborated with firm leadership to develop a comprehensive strategy for recruiting, developing, retaining, and promoting minorities, women, and LGBTQ lawyers and staff.

As Chief Diversity & Inclusion officer, Sylvia will continue to lead these efforts in support of all diverse groups across the firm. She will also work with a team of D&I professionals and firm leadership to help address opportunities to improve diversity, inclusion, and equity issues at Winston, in the legal industry, and in communities where Winston employees work and live.

"Sylvia is a true leader and advocate for sustained, meaningful change," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "We are committed to promoting diversity, inclusion, and equity at every level of our firm, and I am confident that Sylvia will continue to help us set aggressive goals and drive Winston forward."

Sylvia will report to Chief Operating Officer Scot Farrell, helping to guide the firm in its quest to lead by example in these areas, and hold the firm accountable for providing a collaborative and nurturing environment, with equal access to opportunities for all lawyers and staff.

"With Sylvia's guidance, our firm has developed a more robust Diversity & Inclusion program while fostering a more intentionally inclusive culture. Her work is part of the firm's strategic imperative to provide best in class service to our clients, stakeholders and communities," said Kobi Kennedy Brinson, Partner and Chair of Winston's Diversity & Inclusion Committee. "I am excited about Sylvia's new role, and look forward to our continued collaboration as we implement substantive and sustainable change."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

CONTACT: Michael Goodwin, (646) 502-3595, [email protected]

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP

