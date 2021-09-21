Winston & Strawn Bolsters Capital Markets Team with Addition of Jeffrey R. Shuman in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of corporate counsel Jeffrey R. ("Jeff") Shuman as a partner in the firm's Chicago office and as a member of its Capital Markets Practice.

In nearly two decades of corporate work, Jeff has focused his practice on meeting the corporate and transactional needs of public and private companies across a broad range of M&A and capital markets transactions, in addition to providing general corporate counsel. Jeff has worked on numerous M&A transactions valued over $1 billion across a wide range of industries, including automotive, defense, healthcare, real estate, and technology. Jeff has significant experience advising clients, including special purpose acquisition (SPAC) vehicles and post-merger (deSPAC) companies, on public and private securities offerings of equity and debt securities and registered and unregistered exchange offers.

"I am excited to join Winston & Strawn's highly regarded global Corporate practice," said Jeff. "As corporate activity continues to increase in volume and legal complexity in the post-COVID-19 environment, I look forward to helping Winston's clients navigate the complex issues they confront as they seek to achieve optimal results for their businesses and shareholders."

Jeff joins a growing cadre of new corporate partners at Winston being added across key U.S. markets, each strengthening capabilities in specific high-demand areas, including real estate, multi-jurisdiction tax and tax controversy, bankruptcy and restructuring, and M&A and capital markets.

"Jeff brings a strong record of success helping clients to engage the capital markets and providing counsel to some of the country's biggest companies," said Linda Coberly, Managing Partner of Winston's Chicago office. "Jeff joins Winston & Strawn at an ideal time as Chicago's business environment continues to see higher activity rates for companies across the lifecycle, from early-stage venture to private turnarounds."

Jeff is a graduate of Harvard Law School and was recognized by The M&A Advisor as a "40 Under 40" award winner for his work in the M&A, financing, and turnaround sectors. He has also been recognized for his mentorship work with associates and contributes regular views on SEC and exchanges' listing rules and securities regulation to leading legal journals and media.

"Jeff's experience will be invaluable for our clients seeking corporate counsel across all types of transactions and securities issuance," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "We are confident he will be an immediate asset to our clients as they pursue new listings, issue new debt instruments, and undertake more acquisitive activity in this environment."

