Winston & Strawn Continues Expansion Of Tax Practice With Addition Of David Stauber

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm of Winston & Strawn today announced that David Stauber has joined the firm as a partner in the firm's New York office, and as a member of the firm's tax practice.

David focuses his practice on the federal income tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions, fund formation, and securities offerings. He brings to Winston years of experience handling a broad range of transactions including private equity M&A and corporate restructurings, and has considerable experience with both inbound and outbound international tax matters.

"Winston & Strawn has an impeccable reputation providing guidance to clients in incredibly complex tax transactional matters," said Stauber. "As changes to the tax code and further development of cross border tax issues continue to advance, I look forward to working with the Winston team on both domestic and international tax-related transactional and planning matters."

David's recent achievements include counseling a healthcare payments firm on its $500M sale to a global bank, the $300M sale of neuromusculoskeletal VC fund in a "double dummy" structure, and the acquisition of an IoT provider at a valuation of $525M.

David's arrival follows other recent additions to Winston's corporate and tax teams, including Dean Hinderliter, Craig Godshall, James Brown, Douglas Lionberger, Stephen Kong, Kathleen Blaszak, and Andrew Hutchinson.

"Federal and cross border tax issues continue to be critically important to the successful completion of corporate transactions," said Jonathan Birenbaum, managing partner of Winston's New York office. "David will be a valued addition to our tax bench and a key resource for our clients as we continue to provide counsel through this period of rapid growth."

David is an adjunct professor at the Temple University James E. Beasley School of Law Graduate Tax Program and a frequent speaker at the Strafford Webinar series, discussing tax treatment of partnership transactions, redemptions, and carry waivers, among other topics.

"David's addition speaks not only to the level of talent we are attracting to Winston, but the considerable depth and versatility of our corporate transactions team," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "David will be a great asset to our clients and we look forward to his contributions."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. www.winston.com.

