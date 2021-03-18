Winston & Strawn Deepens Litigation Bench in Growing Washington, D.C. Office with Addition of Tyler McGaughey

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Tyler McGaughey as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. Tyler will develop a specialty practice within the firm's litigation department advising clients on matters involving the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Tyler previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Investment Security at the U.S. Department of Treasury, an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, a judicial law clerk to the Honorable T.S. Ellis, III, a federal district court judge in the Eastern District of Virginia, and in private practice as an associate at a litigation firm. He is also a decorated former infantry officer in the Marine Corps.

"Winston & Strawn is an incredible fit for my move back into the private sector and the perfect place for me to create a destination CFIUS practice," said McGaughey. "The new practice will allow the firm to provide its clients with strategic advice on CFIUS's governing statute and regulations, submission of CFIUS filings, and advocacy on monitoring and enforcement issues."

"We have been strategically expanding the Washington, D.C. office and believe that the addition of a former AUSA with first-chair trial experience in federal court, not to mention an expert in the growing practice area of CFIUS, will be a strong asset to our firm," said David Rogers, Managing Partner of Winston's D.C. office. "Tyler will be a great complement to our already formidable International Trade practice and will help us identify even more cross-border opportunities for our clients."

In his most recent role as the Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S Department of Treasury, Tyler supervised the completion of national security reviews and investigations for hundreds of transactions, including transactions worth billions of dollars; regularly briefed the Secretary and Deputy Secretary on CFIUS matters; and supervised the publication of new regulations implementing the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018 ("FIRRMA"), a recently enacted federal statute giving CFIUS greater jurisdiction over transactions involving critical technology, critical infrastructure, and sensitive personal data.

"The national security implications of foreign investments in U.S. companies and operations are increasingly complex, and Tyler's CFIUS expertise will be a significant asset to our clients not just in Washington, D.C., but across the globe," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald.



