Winston & Strawn Expands Capital Markets Practice With Addition Of Carol Anne Huff

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Carol Anne Huff, an accomplished capital markets attorney, as a partner in the firm's Chicago office. She joins Chicago partner Christina Roupas as Co-Chair of the firm's Capital Markets & Securities practice.

Carol Anne specializes in corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on the representation of private equity firms and public companies in capital markets transactions and in mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and restructurings. She has considerable experience in complex capital markets and restructuring transactions, including initial public offerings, transactions involving Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), high-yield debt offerings, going-private transactions, tender offers, PIPE transactions, and spin-offs.

"Winston & Strawn has built an industry-leading reputation for helping clients successfully navigate SPAC transactions and other complex capital markets transactions," said Carol Anne. "I am thrilled to join a team with the resources and expertise necessary to anticipate client needs and meet the demands of an evolving market."

"We are thrilled to welcome Carol Anne to our office and our Capital Markets practice," said Linda Coberly, Managing Partner of Winston's Chicago office. "The market for SPACs has expanded at an astounding rate with more than $40 billion raised in 2020 alone. Carol Anne's experience, particularly in representing private equity firms, will be instrumental in expanding our presence and delivering a broader range of services for our clients."

"2020 has been a banner year for the evolution and expansion of private equity SPAC transactions," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Carol Anne brings world class experience and thought leadership to our Capital Markets practice and will be invaluable as we continue to adapt and innovate in this space for our global clients."

Carol Anne has extensive experience counseling public companies with regard to securities regulations and other corporate matters, including SEC compliance, Exchange Act periodic reporting and disclosure issues, Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance, corporate governance best practices, fiduciary duty and special committee issues, stock option plans and Rule 144 issues, stock exchange requirements, and Section 16 matters. She has also co-authored numerous articles, which have appeared in Insights: The Corporate and Securities Law Advisor, Law360, Practical Law, The Journal and others, and is a frequent contributor to SPACInsider.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

Contact:

Michael Goodwin

[email protected]

(646) 502-3595

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP

Related Links

http://www.winston.com

