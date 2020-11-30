Winston & Strawn Expands Health Care & Life Sciences Practice With Addition Of H. Guy Collier

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of H. Guy Collier, an accomplished health law attorney, as senior counsel in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Guy has considerable experience providing counsel to academic medical centers, schools of medicine, hospitals, and health systems on transactional and related regulatory issues. He has particular experience in affiliations between academic medical centers and health systems and has been responsible for a number of cutting-edge transactions in this area. He also has deep experience in issues affecting children's hospitals.

"The pandemic has exacerbated the sustained need for informed legal counsel in health care and life sciences, and I am thrilled to join a growing team that is able to meet that need," said Guy. "Winston & Strawn has achieved success for its clients by helping them stay one step ahead on issues involving complex transactions, litigation, government investigations, FDA regulatory advisory work, supply chain, and many others. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth."

Guy joins Winston & Strawn after nearly 35 years at an Am Law 50 firm, where he served as senior counsel in the Health Industry Advisory practice group. Guy was also chair of the firm's Pro Bono and Community Service Committee and, among many other endeavors, served as lead pro bono counsel for the team on amicus briefs before the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the Fourth Circuit, and the Supreme Court of the United States, on behalf of public health deans and scholars, on the availability of premium tax credits in all states under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

"Guy is one of the 'deans' of the health care bar and we are fortunate to have him join us to provide guidance in the midst of a world-wide pandemic and the U.S. focus on the delivery of health care," said David Rogers, managing partner of Winston's Washington, D.C. office.

Previously, Guy served in the Office of General Counsel for the Department of Health and Human Services, in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, and in the Institute of Medicine (now the National Academy of Medicine), a leading nonprofit institution affecting change in public policy decisions related to science, technology, and medicine. From 2005 to 2011, he was on the faculty of the Milken Institute School of Public Health and Health Services at George Washington University and currently serves as a professor of practice at the University of Kansas Law School.

"Nearly every segment of the health care industry is experiencing significant and sustained disruption," said Winston & Strawn Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Guy will be a valued asset as we continue to help our clients navigate this complex and quickly evolving sector."

