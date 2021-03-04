Winston & Strawn Expands Its Global Leveraged Finance Team with Addition of Andrew Hutchinson in Chicago

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Andy Hutchinson as a partner in the firm's Chicago office, and as a member of its Global Leveraged Finance Team.

Andy is a respected leveraged finance attorney with broad experience representing direct lenders, banks, investment banks, and private equity sponsors, with a particular focus on the middle market and on key sectors such as software, healthcare and hospitality.

"Direct lending and private credit have experienced explosive growth over the past five years," said Hutchinson. "I am looking forward to collaborating with Winston team members who bring a high level of experience and knowledge in this space."

"As we move closer to a post-COVID market, one of the few guarantees is that corporate financings will increase in both volume and complexity," said Linda Coberly, Managing Partner of Winston's Chicago office. "And the addition of Andy is another step in our strategy to deepen our lender-side leveraged finance, both in the middle- and large-cap markets," added Mats Carlston and Mike Mullins, Global Co-Chairs of Finance at Winston.

Andy has more than 15 years of experience in the field, with a deep understanding of structuring and negotiating unitranche and senior stretch facilities, recurring revenue facilities, growth debt facilities, first lien/second lien facilities, and subordinated loans.

"The global capital markets are increasingly complex and competitive," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Andy's experience in leveraged finance and restructurings will be important in delivering innovative solutions and guidance to our clients."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

Contact:

Michael Goodwin

(646) 502-3595

[email protected]

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP

Related Links

https://www.winston.com/en/

