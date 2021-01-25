Winston & Strawn Expands Washington, D.C. Office with Addition of James Mastracchio and Susan Seabrook

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of two highly regarded global tax controversy attorneys, James Mastracchio and Susan Seabrook, as partners and leaders of the firm's Washington, D.C. tax controversy practice.

Mastracchio and Seabrook assist clients in a variety of complex domestic and cross-border tax matters. They bring decades of experience assisting public and private companies, boards of directors, and senior executives facing civil and criminal tax investigations.

"We are thrilled to become a part of the Winston team," said Seabrook. "Our clients' legal challenges are complex and often sensitive and require an administrative result-oriented resolution."

"The tax controversy landscape has changed dramatically in recent years," added Mastracchio. "Tax controversy today not only requires a thorough knowledge of domestic tax enforcement and tax litigation, but increasingly clients require assistance with treaty interpretation and information exchange agreements, and advice on how best to coordinate with Competent Authorities in the U.S. and abroad. We are excited to bring our experience to Winston."

"We are building a D.C. office with destination regulatory practices and Jim and Susan's practice helps us to achieve those goals," said David Rogers, Winston's Washington, D.C. office managing partner. "They are recognized for their unique experience managing cross-border and multi-jurisdictional tax issues. We are eager to introduce Jim and Susan to our clients in the U.S. and the UK, Europe, and Asia."

James N. Mastracchio is widely recognized as one of the leading advisers to the global tax community regarding civil and criminal tax enforcement matters. He has experience representing public and private companies, boards of directors, and senior executives in sensitive governmental investigations involving tax and financial matters. Mastracchio represents clients in all aspects of tax examinations and federal tax litigation, he appears before regulatory bodies and competent tax authorities in numerous countries, and he advises on the interpretation of intergovernmental agreements and treaty protocols in connection with tax investigations.

Susan E. Seabrook assists clients in resolving highly complex and sensitive tax matters related to global business, regulatory, and reputational concerns. Seabrook advises clients at all stages of domestic and global administrative tax investigations and represents clients in litigation in federal trial and appellate courts. She provides insight into how transfer pricing and other tax matters factor into parallel (or potential) non-tax business disputes and governmental or regulatory inquiries. Prior to entering private practice, Seabrook served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney and a senior trial attorney with the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, where she was honored multiple times with the IRS Special Act Award for her work as a trial attorney.

"Jim and Susan are highly regarded for their distinctive experience in tax controversy," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "They handle all aspects of the administrative tax process, and federal civil and criminal tax investigation and litigation. Given the trend our clients are facing as a result of increased coordination across governmental agencies, we are excited to have Jim and Susan bolster our various regulatory and litigation defense teams. Their addition will provide our clients with critical tax-related capabilities in white collar enforcement, fraud, government investigations, and cross-border trade."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

