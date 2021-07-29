Winston & Strawn Expands White Collar Litigation Team with Addition of Former U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn is pleased to announce the addition of Litigation partner Marc Krickbaum in the firm's Chicago office. Marc's practice is in complex commercial litigation, internal investigations, and white collar criminal defense.

Marc was most recently the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa. Before that, he served for nearly a decade as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Chicago and in Des Moines, Iowa. Earlier in his career, Marc worked in the United States Department of Justice as Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General.

"I am excited to join Winston & Strawn at such a critical juncture for white collar enforcement and litigation," said Marc. "Winston's white collar practice is very highly regarded, but just as important is the firm's reputation as a place for lawyers who will try any case, on any subject. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to help our clients solve their most difficult problems in both civil and criminal matters."

As the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, Marc oversaw all civil and criminal litigation in the district. Marc has also personally investigated, prosecuted, and tried cases involving theft of trade secrets, public corruption, fraud, national security, human trafficking, child exploitation, and violent crime. He has directly supervised the litigation of more than 100 appeals in federal court and has personally briefed or argued more than 25 appeals.

"Marc's experience is a perfect fit for our Chicago office and a valuable asset for our litigation team overall," said Linda Coberly, Managing Partner of Winston's Chicago office. "He joins a long tradition of nationally known trial lawyers and former prosecutors, following in the footsteps of former U.S. Attorneys Dan Webb and the late Jim Thompson."

Marc joins other Winston additions in the last few years who focus on white collar criminal defense, including David Scheper, Angela Machala, and Carol Alexis Chen in the firm's Los Angeles office; Abbe Lowell, Cari Stinebower, and Reed Stephens in Washington, D.C.; and former U.S. Attorney Matt Orwig in Dallas. He is also the third litigator this year to join Winston from a role within the U.S. Government, following Tyler McGaughey, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Investment Security at the U.S. Department of Treasury, and Jonathan Brightbill, former Acting Assistant Attorney General, Environment & Natural Resources Division, at the United States Department of Justice.

Marc graduated from the University of Iowa and Harvard Law School. After law school, he clerked for the Honorable Steven M. Colloton of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and the Honorable Mark Filip of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

"As a former U.S. Attorney, Marc brings a unique perspective on matters relating to white collar crime, public corruption, fraud, sanctions and export control, and theft of trade secrets, particularly as government regulatory and enforcement agendas continue to evolve," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com

Contact:

Michael Goodwin

(646) 502-3595

[email protected]

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP