Winston & Strawn Launches Free, Online Course to Help First-Generation and Diverse Law Students Succeed in Law School

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced the launch of the Winston & Strawn Law School Experience, a free, virtual course created to help first-generation and diverse pre-law and law students enhance their academic performance in law school.

The Winston & Strawn Law School Experience addresses the fact that many first-generation and diverse law students confront inequitable access to resources (including tutoring, mentoring, and networking) that are key building blocks for success in law school and the legal profession. This program aims to correct that by providing a methodology for developing the aptitudes that law schools expect and require.

The program features instructional videos on topics such as:

Succeeding on law school exams;

Reading and analyzing case law; and

Writing a useful, thorough law school course outline.

The program is self-paced and takes approximately six to seven hours to finish. Upon completion, students earn a certificate that can be added to LinkedIn profiles and resumes.

"We are launching this program in an effort to tear down barriers that many first-generation and diverse law students face as they consider and enter law school in an effort to level the playing field and increase the pool of talented law students entering our profession," said Bill O'Neil, a litigation partner in Chicago, chair of Winston's Hiring Committee, and the primary driver behind this initiative.

Bill continued: "Law schools are fantastic at teaching students the law; in contrast, the Law School Experience teaches students how to succeed in law school. The program is designed to provide practical skills that we believe will boost students' grades and, ultimately, their employment prospects, which will, in turn, diversify and strengthen the legal profession."

"Nothing is more important to the future of legal education and law practice than providing equal opportunity for students to learn and excel," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "We encourage students to take advantage of this resource, and we look forward to engaging participants from diverse backgrounds as they pursue their legal education and their promising careers."

