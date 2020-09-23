Winston & Strawn Strengthens Bankruptcy and Restructuring Capabilities with Addition of James T. Bentley

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of James T. Bentley, an experienced and respected bankruptcy and restructuring attorney, as a partner in the firm's New York office.

James has considerable experience in corporate restructurings, representing numerous constituencies in bankruptcy and out-of-court workouts. He has represented hedge funds, private equity funds, alternative asset managers, trustees, and other stakeholders in every aspect of the restructuring process. James has experience across a broad range of industry sectors, including retail, automotive, energy, healthcare, restaurants, radio and television, real estate, and securities.

"I am thrilled to join Winston & Strawn," said James. "The synergies between my creditor representations and Winston & Strawn's premier private equity and finance practices provide an ideal platform for the next stage of my practice. As restructurings continue to increase, I am delighted to join a dynamic restructuring team with the experience and insight needed to anticipate and effectively address the developing market needs of a diverse clientele."

"We could not be more pleased to welcome James to our team," said Jonathan Birenbaum, Managing Partner of Winston's New York office. "Not only will James be instrumental in addressing the recent surge in bankruptcy and restructuring cases, but his experience will support our clients' needs in various sectors, including M&A, energy, finance, and private equity."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption in the global capital markets and a surge in both the number and complexity of corporate bankruptcy filings," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "James will be a tremendous asset as we continue to address evolving client needs across a broad spectrum of industries worldwide."

James also counsels international and domestic clients on insolvency-related issues associated with securitizations and other structured financing transactions. He represents issuers and lenders in connection with bankruptcy-remote asset-backed securitizations, including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), warehouse facilities, and repackagings. James also provides pro bono assistance to the New York Bankruptcy Assistance Project and serves as a panelist on the New York City Bar Association's Pro Bono & Legal Services Committee, advising individuals about bankruptcy. James has authored dozens of articles on restructuring-related topics that have appeared in the New York Law Journal, the Norton Journal of Bankruptcy Law and Practice, Law 360, The Bankruptcy Strategist, and Bloomberg.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

Contact:

Michael Goodwin

[email protected]

(646) 502-3595

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP