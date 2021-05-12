Winston & Strawn Strengthens Corporate Practice in Houston with Addition of James R. Brown and Douglas C. Lionberger

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of James R. Brown and Douglas C. Lionberger as corporate partners in the firm's Houston office and members of the Capital Markets Practice.

James and Doug focus their practice on corporate finance and securities law, including securities offerings, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) offerings, private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and compliance, and general corporate representation. Both have deep capital markets experience that includes representing both issuers and underwriters in initial public offerings as well as public and private offerings of equity and debt securities.

"The volume and complexity of corporate transactions native to Houston continues to increase in line with the state's growth in a post-COVID environment," said James. "As more companies make Texas their home, there is a corresponding demand for legal expertise that can help clients navigate complex deal structures with an informed understanding of the region's critical place in the energy sector. Winston's global platform will also allow us to diversify our practice, both geographically and across the industries we service."

James and Doug advise public companies and boards of directors on governance and SEC compliance and disclosure matters. They also work closely with private equity investors, their portfolio companies, and a variety of other public and private companies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, and strategic investments.

"Winston & Strawn has led the market in advising clients on significant SPAC deals since this instrument surged in popularity last year," said Doug. "With the rich opportunities provided by so many public and private companies relocating to Texas, James and I are looking forward to collaborating with the firm's capital markets and transactions teams on deals both domestically and internationally."

"More and more companies in the energy sector are looking for a path to transition their business model towards more renewable forms of production," said Douglas Atnipp, Managing Partner of Winston's Houston office. "Making this transition requires a great deal of capital, and James' and Doug's considerable experience at the intersection of corporate transactions and the energy sector will be a great asset to our clients as they navigate this process."

"James and Doug are outstanding additions to our Houston team and underscore Winston's ability to provide complex corporate transactional work across the global capital markets," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Their experience with all types of capital markets transactions strengthens our capabilities to nimbly help clients leverage changes in the markets."

James and Doug follow other recent additions to Winston's Corporate practice, including Rachel Gray in New York, Andrew Hutchinson in Chicago, Kathleen Blaszak in Washington, D.C., and Stephen Kong in Los Angeles.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

