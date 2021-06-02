Winston & Strawn Strengthens Corporate Practice with the Addition of Craig L. Godshall

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Craig L. Godshall as a partner in the firm's New York office and as a member of the firm's Corporate Practice.

Co-located in New York and Philadelphia, Craig specializes in public and private transactions across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, industrial, and utilities. He has deep experience structuring complex domestic and international transactions on behalf of leading private equity fund sponsors with a focus on executing successful exits. Craig also represents the portfolio companies of fund sponsor clients to assist in their navigation of add-on acquisitions, divestitures, and financings. Craig has provided strategic counsel on the development of SPAC transactions and has advised potential sellers to SPACs on the dynamics inherent to this vehicle.

"Winston is well-known for complex transactional work and I am thrilled to join a team with the experience, resources and global presence necessary to address growing client needs," said Craig. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues as we help clients maximize opportunities here and abroad."

"Craig's addition reflects both the caliber of talent we are attracting to our corporate team as well as the complexity of work Winston is executing on behalf of our global clients," said Jonathan Birenbaum, managing partner of Winston's New York office. "The depth of his experience with private equity and global transactions will be a tremendous addition to our ability to serve the needs of clients internationally as well as domestically."

Craig has advised boards, audit committees, and independent committees on sensitive internal investigations involving large multibillion-dollar market capital public companies as well as privately held companies. Since 2007, Craig has been designated a top lawyer in corporate/M&A and private equity transactions by Chambers USA and has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America and in The Legal 500 U.S. Craig is a registered foreign lawyer in Hong Kong and provides strategic guidance to both clients in Asia with U.S. transactions and U.S.-based clients engaged in corporate transactions in mainland China.

"Private equity transactions are continually expanding in terms of complexity and global implications," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Craig's experience will be ideal as we continue to serve client needs and navigate new pathways for growth."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

