Winston & Strawn Strengthens Mergers & Acquisitions Capabilities with Addition of Kathleen Blaszak to Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Kathleen Blaszak, as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office and a member of its Corporate practice.

Blaszak has extensive experience in the telecommunications, media and technology sectors, having represented media companies, private equity firms and entrepreneurs in the broadcast, cable, newspaper, digital media, technology and automotive sectors. She brings considerable experience advising these clients on mergers and acquisitions, new venture formations, joint ventures, complex commercial transactions, investments and strategic partnerships, and other general corporate and business matters.

"Winston has an outstanding reputation for quality and client service," said Blaszak. "I am looking forward to working closely with the teams in D.C. and across the firm to meet the growing transactional needs of our clients in the rapidly evolving media and technology industries."

"The Washington D.C. tech corridor is one of the largest growing markets for M&A and corporate legal services," said David Rogers, Managing Partner of Winston's D.C. office. "Katie's addition to our D.C. office will significantly enhance the breadth of capabilities we are able to offer our corporate clients in the telecommunications, media and technology sectors."

"Media and technology companies continue to face complex regulatory landscapes and they are increasingly looking east toward Washington, D.C. for a variety of legal services. With Katie's arrival, we are deepening our ability to meet this emerging client demand," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

