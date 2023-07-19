Winston & Strawn Strengthens Private Equity Bench in Los Angeles With Addition of Bryan Ikegami

News provided by

Winston & Strawn LLP

19 Jul, 2023, 09:08 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Bryan Ikegami as a partner in the firm's Los Angeles office and as member of the Transactions Department and the Private Equity Practice.

Bryan has significant experience representing private equity funds and their broad range of portfolio companies in complex domestic and cross-border transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, financing transactions, restructurings, and recapitalizations. He has also represented a diverse array of other public and private companies in varying stages of their lifecycle, including growth equity investments and sale transactions for founder-owned businesses.

"Winston & Strawn has a well-earned reputation for managing complex private equity transactions," said Bryan. "I am delighted to join a strong corporate team that can collaborate with me in serving private equity and other clients in navigating today's challenging dealmaking environment. On a personal level, I am honored to reconnect with several former colleagues—in particular, Transactions Department Chair Eva Davis, with whom I had the privilege of working earlier in my career."

"Bryan's proven private equity and M&A experience will directly contribute to the Los Angeles office's ability to serve the city and region's dynamic business community," said Angela Machala, Los Angeles office managing partner. "His background is an ideal fit for this market, and we look forward to bringing his services to bear on behalf of clients operating in some of California's key growth sectors."

"We are delighted to add Bryan's corporate experience to the Los Angeles office's strong and growing transactional team," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "His arrival further demonstrates Winston's ongoing commitment to expanding our presence in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. Our growth in California is a top priority, as the state is home to important clients whose businesses help drive both the regional and national economy."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.   

Contacts:  

Michael Goodwin   

Sneha Satish

[email protected]

[email protected]

646-502-3595 

646-502-3556 

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP

