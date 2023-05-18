Winston & Strawn Welcomes Partner Erin Weber Back to Firm's Chicago Office

News provided by

Winston & Strawn LLP

18 May, 2023, 09:20 ET

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that former partner Erin (Kartheiser) Weber has returned to the firm's Chicago office. She rejoins as a member of the firm's Transactions Department and the Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (EBEC) Practice.

Erin was a partner at Winston and worked at the firm for nearly 19 years. She returns after serving as Senior Vice President of Total Rewards and ERISA Counsel at Reyes Holdings, a global leader in the production and distribution of food and beverage products.

Erin represents large corporations, both public and private, in connection with their full range of employee benefits matters, including retirement plans, health and welfare benefits, fiduciary guidance, employee benefit-related tax and securities issues, executive compensation and ERISA litigation. She has extensive experience representing employers in the negotiation of trustee, third-party administrator, recordkeeper, and other outside vendor agreements.

"Companies large and small are experiencing generational shifts in their workforce," said Erin. "Keeping up with ERISA and other executive benefits changes that impact retirees while also working to retain and compensate current employees in a tight labor market is challenging. I look forward to helping familiar and new clients navigate these issues."

"The demand for sophisticated benefits and ERISA counsel continues to be a top concern across our key practices," said Cardelle Spangler, managing partner of Winston's Chicago office. "We are excited to welcome Erin back, as her in-depth knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our clients here in Chicago and around the country."

"Erin has a long and distinguished record here at Winston, and we are delighted to welcome her back," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Our clients will have the great benefit of her in-house experience combined with the tremendous knowledge she gained as a lawyer at our firm."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.   

Contact:
Michael Goodwin
[email protected]
646-502-3595

Sneha Satish
[email protected]
646-502-3556 

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP

Also from this source

Winston & Strawn Adds Litigation Partner Eric L. White to Chicago Office

Winston & Strawn Boosts Energy and Private Equity Transactions Practices With Addition of Two Dallas Partners

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.