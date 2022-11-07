Winston & Strawn Welcomes Private Equity/M&A Partner Larry Murphy in Houston

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced that Larry Murphy has joined the firm as a partner in the Houston office and as a member of the Transactions Department's Private Equity Transactions and Mergers & Acquisitions practices.

Larry represents private equity funds, portfolio companies, management teams, and other public and private companies in their mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and public and private capital transactions across multiple industries, including energy, energy transition, infrastructure, technology, telecommunications, and industrial services. In addition to being a transactional attorney, Larry is an accomplished business leader with more than 20 years of management experience.

"Winston & Strawn has a well-earned reputation as a leading firm for sophisticated private equity and M&A transactions," said Larry. "The firm's Texas offices are key hubs for such activity, and I am eager to join their team to serve and expand the firm's client base across multiple industries."

Earlier in his career, Larry founded Fullstream Energy, a private-equity-backed midstream company that he led as president and chief executive officer. Prior to that, he was a founding member of a private midstream company, where he served in various executive leadership roles, including as general counsel and chief financial officer.

"Larry's arrival gives an important boost to the Houston office's private equity and M&A services," said Houston Office Managing Partner Mike Blankenship. "He brings a broad network of contacts and an impressive combination of private practice, corporate, and entrepreneurial experience. These attributes make him a valuable addition to the Houston team and an important resource for our clients."

"Larry is a versatile and highly respected corporate lawyer with a professional background tailor-made for energy and other clients engaged in complex private equity and M&A activities," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "He is well known to our Houston attorneys for providing stellar representation to an extensive range of clients across a broad array of sectors."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

Contact:

Michael Goodwin

[email protected]

646-502-3595

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP