Winston Agency Launches AI Transformation Offering as Client Roster Expands Across Enterprise and Growth Brands

Independent LA agency scales AI-augmented creative across brands including AAA, NETGEAR, and SmartRecruiters

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston Agency, the Los Angeles-based independent creative agency, today announced the launch of a new AI transformation offering for enterprise and high-growth marketing teams, as its client roster and creative work continue to expand.

The new offering builds on Winston's AI-augmented creative model, which the agency has applied across brand campaigns, digital video, content systems, and activations for clients including AAA, SmartRecruiters, NETGEAR, and CubeSmart. Over the past 2 years, the agency has delivered 112 campaigns, achieving between 30-70% improvement in speed of delivery and saved over $800,000 for brands around the world.

Designed for in-house marketing teams, the program provides hands-on training, workflow design, and implementation support to help organizations integrate AI into their day-to-day marketing operations, with 8 client teams trained and 13 workshops delivered to date.

"Most companies are still trying to understand what AI means for their teams," said Chris Byrne, CEO and co-founder of Winston Agency. "We've spent the last several years building it into how we actually work, from briefing through production, and now clients are asking us to help them do the same internally."

Winston is an independent creative agency built from the ground up around an AI-native operating model, designed for how modern marketing actually works. Founded by Byrne, a former SVP at MediaMonks (now Monks), and Creative & Technology Partner Chris Doe, a software entrepreneur, the agency integrates AI across every stage of the creative process rather than retrofitting it into legacy workflows.

Over the past year, Winston has expanded its client base across financial services, technology, consumer electronics, and self-storage, adding 16 new clients and growing revenue by 94%.

Unlike many larger agency models, Winston operates without proprietary platforms or fixed technology stacks, instead emphasizing continuous adoption of emerging tools to improve speed, efficiency, and creative output, testing 10-20 tools per quarter. To date, Winston has spent $83,000 on AI-related software.

"There's been a lot of focus on building AI platforms," Byrne said. "Our focus has been on building an operating model that evolves just as quickly as the technology itself."

In addition to its new transformation offering, Winston continues to expand its capabilities across brand storytelling, campaign development, video and animation production, web development, and AI-augmented content systems, supported by a team of 40 employees, up 92% year-over-year.

The agency combines U.S.-based senior leadership with a Latin American production team, enabling enterprise-level creative at a more flexible cost structure, with 35% cost advantage than entirely US-based teams.

Winston enters the second half of 2026 with additional client engagements underway across healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors, as well as a forthcoming brand refresh.

Brands interested in exploring a partnership with Winston Agency can visit winstonagency.com

About Winston Agency

Winston Agency is a Los Angeles-based independent creative agency built from the ground up around an AI-native operating model. The agency partners with mid-market and enterprise brands to deliver campaigns, content systems, and digital experiences, while also helping in-house teams adopt AI through transformation programs and workflow design. Winston combines senior U.S. leadership with a global production model to deliver high-quality creative with greater speed and efficiency.

SOURCE Winston Agency LLC