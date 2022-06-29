Winston E. Malcolm Baxter's new book "God Loves Cancer People Too" is a heartfelt display of God's everlasting love and healing grace in times of struggle

There are millions of people, all over the world, that have been touched by one form or another of cancer. Many more family members and friends share their feelings and pray to God every day for the people that have been diagnosed and are currently taking treatments or living in constant fear of falling again to this vicious sickness.

The book shows how God can prepare an individual for a mission in this world, even when sometimes the journey can be painful and seemingly dangerous. From being presumably on top of the world with numerous professions, cancer became the vehicle that brought this writer closer to God. It allowed him to find the words to spread His Holy Word to the world. Each poem in this book reminds everyone that God remains present in everything.

Malcolm Baxter shares, "A Narrative Poem", in both English and Spanish, expressing the feelings while suffering from cancer as a guest at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Tampa. It expresses the fear, anxiety, discomfort, sadness, happiness, hopes, and faith in God during the time of cancer treatment and afterwards.

He tells of his astonishment at the beauty, cleanliness, and comfort at the Hope Lodge. He writes of his deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff and volunteers that do almost the impossible to satisfy the sick. The ironic yearning for the place where the author passed his sick days and the desire to share experiences with others currently going through this sickness.

During the time of his cancer treatment, the author established lasting friendships with people of different backgrounds, cultures, and countries. Such things helped him to write about the strength and beauty of different personalities that brought moments of great reflection, joy, and happiness to him, even in the middle of the pains and uncertainty of life. This shows how God is always present too, with love, during our sicknesses.

This book also presents several poems showing the role of a loving family as a great source of support during times of serious sickness. Again, the author shows that God's Word remains a clear guide to keep us walking together with love. The author reveals his Christian faith and feeling toward churches.

The book is useful to accompany any person with serious problems, especially those suffering from sicknesses like cancer, and others facing death, to look to the most powerful to ask for pardon, mercy, and help.

Published by Page Publishing, Malcolm Baxter's book brings a stirring journey of facing the adversity of disease, the chaos of life, and the hope one can get from God's undying love.

These verses help one find freedom from pain and inspiration to live in God's Word.

