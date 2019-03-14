Winston Pies Launches Nationwide Shipping

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston Pies, the premier dessert pie shop in Los Angeles, announced today the launch of its much-anticipated nationwide shipping. The pie shop, which has two retail locations in Los Angeles, will begin accepting orders on its website from across the country on March 19.

Owned and operated by Founder, CEO and Chief PieSmith® Brianna Abrams, Winston Pies serves dessert pies that are baked fresh daily in her Brentwood pie shop. Each Winston Pie is handcrafted and made from scratch using the freshest seasonal ingredients and features Abrams' trusted and treasured personal and family recipes.

Winston Pies opened its first retail location in 2017 in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood and followed with a second location in West Hollywood a year later. Now, fans of Winston Pies all across the country – whether they live in California or across the coast in the brand's namesake (and Abrams' hometown) of Winston-Salem, NC – can enjoy a handmade pie from Winston Pies in the comfort of their own homes.

"I started Winston Pies as a creative outlet when I was working as a lawyer, with the hope of bringing a slice of the southern hospitality and charm to my fellow Angelenos," said Abrams. "To think that my pies can now find their way into homes across the country makes me incredibly proud, and I can't wait to share our handmade pies with even more pie-lovers, wherever they may be."

Beginning March 19, Winston Pies' national online shop will accept orders for full-sized pies, available in a range of classic flavors including Dixie Classic Cherry™, Blue Ridge Blueberry™, Harvest Apple™, Key West Lime™, the incredibly popular Chocolate Cowgirl™ and the candy bar inspired Caramel Chess Pie™. There will also be also numerous gluten free and vegan options added soon. Whole pies start at $49.99 plus shipping, with overnight and 2-day delivery options available, and the option to purchase a 2-pie pack. Pies will ship out every Tuesday. Each delivery arrives in fully sustainable and recyclable packaging and will include customized information on the best way to enjoy the Winston Pie. Orders can be placed by visiting www.winstonpies.com/order.

Winston Pies is a female-founded, family-run business that started in Abrams' home kitchen and has grown into two retail shops serving customers throughout Los Angeles.

For those based in Los Angeles craving a quick pie fix, Winston Pies' Brentwood shop is located at 11678 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 and its West Hollywood store is located at 8366 W. Third St., Los Angeles, CA 90048. For more information or to check out Winston Pies' seasonal offerings, please visit www.winstonpies.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @winstonpies.

