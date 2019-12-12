Winston Privacy Launches First-of-Its-Kind Home Privacy Device

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston Privacy, an innovative start-up, today announced the direct to consumer launch of its new privacy filter and the world's most comprehensive privacy solution for every IoT device. Winston allows consumers to reclaim their privacy and security by enabling them to choose what gets tracked, effectively resulting in a faster, cleaner, more secure browsing experience on every connected IoT device.

In today's digital world of hyper-connected smart technology, every online move is being tracked, mined, and sold by technology companies, advertisers, data brokers, and even governments. According to a recent Winston Privacy survey , 90% of respondents agreed that advertising companies should not be able to collect personal data without their consent. Additionally, 73% are worried that their online activities make it easier to steal their identity or compromise their finances.

"People have the right to live their lives without being watched, packaged or sold," said Richard Stokes, CEO and founder, Winston Privacy. "Winston was created to give consumers an easy way to take back control of their personal information and defend their online interests, by authorizing their level of protection on any website."

Winston's user-friendly plug-and-play design makes protecting online privacy easy. By simply plugging Winston between the router and modem, Winston protects everything connected to your home network, allowing users to browse the internet with confidence that their online activity is not being tracked. Winston's online dashboard also makes it easy to see how the device is protecting users' personal data from connected devices on the network and monitor activity.

Winston's own Distributed Private Network cloaks users with true anonymity by hiding geolocation, encrypting Domain Name System (DNS) and scrambling traffic with other Winston users, making it impossible to correlate individual users to their IP addresses.

"The internet economy is built on surveillance: companies collecting your personal information and selling it," said Jesse Keller, Winston ambassador. "If you're not bothered, you're not paying attention. Winston lets me opt out – for myself, and my whole family, across all our devices, all at once. It's a fantastic idea and not a moment too soon."

The Winston Privacy filter will be available at $249 MSRP in January 2020. Each device comes with a $99 one-year subscription to the Winston Privacy service. This includes daily updates to the Winston anti-tracking and anti-malware database, encrypted DNS, unlimited IP scrambling software updates, and access to Support. To order, visit www.winstonprivacy.com .

Winston Privacy was founded in October 2017 and has raised more than one million dollars by nearly 3,000 backers since launching Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns in May 2019 and July 2019. To learn more, please visit: https://winstonprivacy.com/ .

About Winston Privacy

Winston Privacy is a comprehensive internet privacy solution with a mission to protect consumer data on all devices, including computers, tablets, phones and smart home devices. Winston resets the default of how privacy works by operating on a distributed private network with proprietary software to ensure that users are safe from tracking, hackers, and ads. To learn more visit www.winstonprivacy.com .

