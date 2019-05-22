Winston Retail Introduces Newest Shoppable Experiences

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the knowledge and expertise of Winston Retail to the concept of SO MAJOR," said Jan Croatt, CEO and Founder, Winston Retail. "As we roll out future pop-ups, we will be able to learn from the customer and deliver the products, brands, and experiences they want – which is what we are all about."

This innovative retail marketplace will cater to both male and female shoppers, offering multiple product categories and first-to-market items to encourage and maintain customer excitement. SO MAJOR will be a reflection of how consumers shop today – a blend and scale of brands – which is what Chief Experience Officer, Paul Witt will be responsible for bringing to the table regularly.

"Our goal is to entice and get customers excited about the product so we'll look at all of the categories out there and figure out how to bring high and low brands together because that's how everyone shops today," said Witt.

"We have had an overwhelmingly positive response to the SO MAJOR concept in the past quarter from our meetings with brands. To date, we have solidified more than 10 themes, and locations where they will be activated, and consumers will be energized to experience what will be presented in the marketplace."

The first iteration of SO MAJOR pop-ups will be open in June with locations in Westfield Shopping Centers in Century City (Los Angeles, CA), Garden State Plaza (Paramus, NJ), University Towne Center (San Diego, CA), Topanga (Canoga Park, CA) and Valley Fair (San Jose, CA). The "HEALTH AND WELLNESS" theme will feature brand partners ranging from Ritual, Pair of Thieves, Fitbit and Yuni to Pravacana Mats, Dope Naturally, Mikey's and more.

"Bringing an innovative concept like SO MAJOR to take residence at select URW locations up will be a game-changer," said Charles Delana, EVP Global Entertainment & Brand Partnerships at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. "Not only do our consumers have the option to explore from a beautifully curated and designed selection of products but they are also exposed to an immersive experience through discovery which is slowly but surely revolutionizing the way we shop in the physical world."

SO MAJOR has additional dates, locations, and themes planned through September 2019 and will be announcing these – along with confirmed brand partners – in the coming weeks.

ABOUT WINSTON RETAIL

Winston Retail is a dedicated team of service and creative experts that brings brands to life at retail. The company - with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco - was formed in 2003 as a strategic solution for retailers seeking experienced partners to design and execute creative services and merchandising efficiently and in a cost-effective manner. The company enlists a specialized team of art directors, designers, project managers, architects, visual merchandisers and stylists that function as an extension of the client, delivering results to the highest of standards. Winston changed the way brands and retailers would partner, utilizing a proprietary interactive web-based operating system, providing clients with 24-hour access to progress reports and overviews of current projects and services. For more information about Winston Retail, please visit www.winstonretail.com.

SOURCE SO MAJOR