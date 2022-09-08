Winston Richard Nara, MD, FCCP, DABSM, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GREENWOOD, Ind., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston Richard Nara, MD, FCCP, DABSM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Pulmonologist for his exemplary career in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work with the Center for Respiratory & Sleep Medicine.

A fellowship-trained, board-certified pulmonologist with advanced credentials in medicine, Dr. Winston Richard Nara has nearly 30 years of experience. Currently, he practices pulmonology in Greenwood, IN. Dr. Nara is a partner in the Center for Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, a private practice, and splits his time seeing hospital patients for ventilator management, cardiovascular instability, and COVID-19 infection. Clinically, he sees patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung nodules, sleep apnea, insomnia, and narcolepsy in his office. He has admitting privileges at several Franciscan Health system hospitals in Indiana, including Franciscan Health Mooresville, Franciscan Health Carmel, and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

The Center for Respiratory & Sleep Medicine has the facilities and expertise to quickly diagnose respiratory and sleep conditions, so patients breathe and rest easier. Partnering with the pulmonary function laboratory, the Indiana Sleep Center, Dr. Nara and his team can perform various lung function tests and sleep studies to expedite and facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary diseases.

A native of Sudan, Dr. Nara earned his Medical Degree from the University of Khartoum School of Medicine and completed his internship at the Omdurman Hospital. After relocating to the United States, the doctor completed his residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in New York, NY. He received fellowship training in pulmonary medicine, critical care, and sleep medicine at Buffalo's State University of New York (SUNY). The doctor is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, critical care, and sleep medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

Among his professional memberships and affiliations, Dr. Nara is a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. He is also a member of the Society of Critical Care Medicine and a diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine.

In his spare time, Dr. Nara supports his local community with the Indiana Habitat for Humanity. The doctor is also actively involved in the Sudanese Christian Church. On a personal note, Dr. Nara has been married to Lula Mokobe since 1994, and they have three children. In light of this honorable recognition, the doctor would like to thank the attending physician during his residency, Dr. Rahman.

