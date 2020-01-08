Winsupply acquires Rosen Supply, Tacoma, Washington-based plumbing and heating distributor

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has purchased Rosen Supply, a plumbing and heating wholesale distributor in the western Washington State region. Details of the asset purchase were not disclosed.

Rosen Supply has six locations serving the Greater Puget Sound region including five distributor branches, two of which have showrooms, and a standalone showroom. The three showrooms are known as Water Concepts. The company has been in business since 1946 and is the leading independent, family-owned and operated plumbing and heating wholesale distributor in western Washington.

Third generation members of the family will continue to manage the Winsupply company including David Rosen as president, Adam Rosen as executive vice president and Devin Rosen as showroom manager. Winsupply is the majority owner, reflecting its shared-ownership business model in which local entrepreneurs have autonomy to decide how best to serve their customers, and to share in the financial risks and rewards of ownership.

"Rosen Supply has a stellar reputation in western Washington and has grown substantially with nearly 70 employees providing supplies for residential repair and replacement, and commercial plumbing, primarily new construction, and showroom business," said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group. "This is a well-managed company with an entrepreneurial spirit that matches perfectly with the Winsupply model that we call The Spirit of Opportunity."

"We are very excited to be joining forces with Winsupply," said David Rosen. "Winsupply is one of the top plumbing wholesale distributors in the nation. This new partnership will allow us to significantly increase our presence in the market."

Harvey Rosen, who was chief executive officer and was in the industry for 60 years, said he had the opportunity to sell the company to Winsupply, which offered investment in ownership to his family members plus the employees. "My son and nephews have all been managers and earned their stripes. They're all well rounded in the business and have great rapport with our customers."

The company's legal name becomes Winsupply of Seattle WA Co., but will continue to do business as Rosen Supply.

