Winsupply names 11 manufacturers Vendors of the Year

Rough-in Plumbing: NIBCO

Finished Plumbing: A.O. Smith

Plumbing Showroom: MTI

Waterworks: A.Y. McDonald

Industrial: United Pipe & Steel Corp.

HVAC: Champion Heating and Cooling

Electrical: Pass & Seymour

Pumps: Liberty Pumps

Fire Protection: Spears

Irrigation: Rain Bird

Tools: Milwaukee Tools

National Account Manager of the Year: Bob Bender , Oatey.

"Winsupply selected the very best of our many excellent suppliers in each respective industry," said Roland Gordon, president and CEO, Winsupply Inc. "They earned their awards based on several criteria including growth over the previous year, volume sold over a period of years, being one of the leaders in growing our business, and selling to a breadth of locations that buy the vendor's type of product.

"They partnered with our 600 locations and Winsupply Sourcing Services to provide our customers with outstanding products and service. Our relationships with them made a significant contribution to Winsupply's fourth record sales year in a row."

Monte Salsman, chief operating officer, and Eddie Gibbs, vice president, vendor relations, presented the vendor awards at a dinner attended by 1,400 Winsupply people and vendor representatives. The dinner also honored Winsupply local companies for their 2017 achievements along with individuals who earned special recognition.

More than 220 vendors that supply products to the Winsupply Family of Companies participated in the vendor showcase March 13 and met with representatives from Winsupply, Noland and Winsupply-subsidiary locations.

About Winsupply

Winsupply Inc. (www.winsupplyinc.com) is a leading supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. The privately-held company has nearly 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Collectively, Winsupply is known as "The Winsupply Family of Companies" and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, APCO, Michigan Temperature Supply, Electrical Sales, Inc., Tacoma Electric Supply, and Thomas Pipe. In the family are companies conducting wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication. Follow Winsupply on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

