Winsupply names Monte Salsman head of new Acquisitions Group, Rob Ferguson to Local Company Group

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsupply Inc., one of the nation's largest distributors, has created a new company, the Winsupply Acquisitions Group, to be led by Monte Salsman as president. Salsman was previously president of the Winsupply Local Company Group. The Winsupply Board of Directors decided to create this new company given the changing landscape of the wholesale distribution industry and the desire for Winsupply to broaden the reach of its long-held philosophy of providing hardworking entrepreneurs the opportunity for business ownership.

The board also announced the promotion of Rob Ferguson as president of the Winsupply Local Company Group to fill Salsman's former role. Ferguson was previously vice president of operations. He will also be added to the Winsupply Inc. Board of Directors.

"Historically Winsupply has taken an opportunistic approach to acquisitions," said Rick Schwartz, chairman of the board, "resulting in the successful purchase and integration of companies like Noland Company, Carr Supply, and Security Plumbing and Heating Supply, along with smaller distributors that make important contributions to Winsupply's overall growth.

"To continue to meet our growth goals, we recognize the need to become more deliberate in seeking out partners to join the Winsupply Family of Companies. Above all, we want to make sure that any potential partner closely matches our culture: highly functional teams that excel at communication, have an entrepreneurial spirit and a clear plan for the future.

"Monte is made for this role as ambassador of the Winsupply shared business model," Schwartz said. "We can't think of anyone better at telling our free enterprise capitalism success story. Monte will also continue to identify and recruit talent with the entrepreneurial spirit to become owners of local Winsupply companies."

On Ferguson, Schwartz said, "After spending the past year and a half as vice president of operations, Rob has earned the leadership of the Local Company Group. From starting in the plumbing supply industry at age 12, running (Winsupply's) Grandview Winnelson as president for seven years, serving as an area leader for four years, and then his promotion to vice president of operations in April 2018, Rob has proven again and again to be an excellent leader and inspiration for others owning Winsupply companies."

In the Winsupply business model, local company presidents and typically several employees own substantial equity in their company. Each of the nearly 600 Winsupply locations is a separate C-Corporation. As equity partner in each company, Winsupply Inc. provides the locations purchasing power, distribution and other support services such as business consulting, accounting, payroll, IT and marketing.

About Winsupply Inc.

Winsupply Inc. ( www.winsupplyinc.com ) is a leading supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. The privately-held company has nearly 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Collectively, Winsupply is known as "The Winsupply Family of Companies" and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, Electrical Sales, Inc., Tacoma Electric and APCO. In the family are companies conducting business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication. Follow Winsupply on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

