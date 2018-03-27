Winsupply names Santa Fe Springs Winwater Company of the Year, others by industry categories

The top companies and presidents in their respective industry plus individual award winners were:

Plumbing Company of the Year: Central Oklahoma Winnelson ( Keith Jones )

) HVAC Company of the Year: Portland Winair ( Keith Kruysman )

) Industrial Company of the Year: Baltimore Windustrial ( Vince Brown )

) Electrical Company of the Year: Odessa Winlectric ( Carl Long )

) Waterworks Company of the Year: Kansas City Winwater ( Scott Wilson )

) Fire Fabrication Company of the Year: Newburgh Windustrial ( Dean Lucas )

) Specialty Company of the Year: Midland Winpump ( Erick Gladish )

) Irrigation Company of the Year: Santa Rosa Wyatt ( Scott Leytem )

( ) Showroom Awards: Aurora Winnelson; Lexington Winnelson; Myrtle Beach Winnelson; Lawrenceburg Winsupply; Winsupply of Essex; Winsupply of Owensboro; Winsupply of Indianapolis ; Winsupply of Savannah ; and Security Plumbing & Heating Supply of Albany .

Sourcing Services Company of the Year: Denver Winair ( Tom Weinrich )

) National Sales Company of the Year: Denver Winair ( Tom Weinrich )

) Acquisition Company of the Year: Carr Supply Inc. ( Greg Essig )

) Rookie of the Year: Albuquerque Windustrial ( Dale Reinhard )

) Best Turnaround: K&J Winsupply ( Mike O'Neill )

"These are great people who led their companies to outstanding performances in 2017," said Monte Salsman, chief operating officer at Winsupply Inc. "They truly differentiate themselves from their competitors. They provide an owner-to-owner relationship that no one else in our industry can match. This entrepreneurial spirit is made possible through our shared equity business model."

In the Winsupply co-ownership business model, Winsupply Inc. has majority equity in each of its locations, while the local company presidents and sometimes employees own substantial equity. With this model, local companies have the autonomy and flexibility to decide how best to meet the needs of the customers in their markets. Co-ownership gives them "skin in the game," pride of ownership, a sense of achievement and the ability to share in the company's performance financially.

All of the "Win" branded locations are part of Winsupply: Winsupply, Winnelson, Winair, Windustrial, Winwater, Winlectric, and Winpump. Carr Supply is a Winsupply subsidiary.

About Winsupply Inc.

Winsupply Inc. (www.winsupplyinc.com) is a leading supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. The privately-held company has 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Collectively, Winsupply is known as "The Winsupply Family of Companies" and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, APCO, Michigan Temperature Supply, Electrical Sales, Inc., Tacoma Electric Supply, and Thomas Pipe. In the family are companies conducting wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication. Follow Winsupply on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

