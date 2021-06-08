WINSYSTEMS and Foundries.io Partner to Provide Secure Industrial Embedded IoT Platform and Edge Computing Solutions for Complete Product Life Cycle

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime industrial embedded computing leader WINSYSTEMS today announced its partnership with Foundries.io, a leading open-OS platform provider for lifetime deployment of secure Linux-based IoT and Edge devices. This new alliance empowers mutual clients to securely deploy and maintain Industrial IoT and Edge devices in the critical infrastructure and harsh environments of today's connected world.

Rapid and cost-efficient launch of IoT & Edge products with built-in security

Platform compatibility reduces risk through all lifecycle stages

Extended longevity of up to 20 years for maximum ROI

U.S.-based WINSYSTEMS brings a 39-year track record of developing highly reliable embedded computer hardware for clients in the energy, transportation, industrial control, military and medical diagnostics sectors. Its well-engineered solutions employ an efficient building-block approach to designing and manufacturing customized embedded computers for Edge and Industrial IoT applications. The innovative Foundries.io software solution underpins development, security and customization through continuous integration and a containerized approach that can be easily scaled from small to large Industrial IoT deployments.

"The unique Foundries.io platform represents a true breakthrough in Edge device management and IIoT security," said WINSYSTEMS' Technical Sales Director George T. Hilliard. "It is one of the most complete, scalable software platforms we have integrated, amplifying the proven value of WINSYSTEMS' industrial-grade embedded computing solutions with immediate and long-term benefits."

Rapid launch of products with built-in security and cost-efficiency

Pairing WINSYSTEMS hardware with the FoundriesFactory cloud-based platform allows clients to focus on developing their unique applications and equips them to continuously add value to their deployed devices over the full product life cycle. Foundries.io applies industry-best practices for its built-in remote validation and secure over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities while enabling product designers to rapidly build and deploy connected products using their own IP and applications, sharply reducing time to market and engineering costs.

Platform compatibility reduces risk, extends longevity for maximum ROI

Without such a powerful integrated platform, device creators are burdened with selecting individual software and hardware components, then left to handle integration themselves. Not only does this take vital resources away from product development and enhancement, it increases risks of incompatibility between different layers of software and the underlying hardware solution. This prolongs development time and creates potential security vulnerabilities.

"At Foundries.io we offer a complete solution for Linux-based IoT and Edge products so that companies no longer need to struggle with different development, security, OTA and applications solutions on their chosen hardware platforms," said Foundries.io CEO George Grey. "Product designers can easily customize the open-source secure firmware and OS in their own FoundriesFactory, adding their own or third-party IP, services and applications, or optionally using container technologies. We are excited to be working with WINSYSTEMS to bring these benefits to Industrial IoT customers."

Predictable, cost-efficient maintenance keeps clients' Edge devices secure and up-to-date, thanks to the software's unique microservices and containerized approach. Foundries.io incorporates The Update Framework (TUF) to power its market-leading secure updates, authenticity and integrity. Robust, incremental updates optimize use of bandwidth and device resources, also making the TUF approach more efficient than competitors' offerings.

Not only is this combination more secure, the platform supports testing of package updates and builds prior to deployment. This enables clients to continuously add value to their deployed devices over the product life cycle. WINSYSTEMS' highly reliable hardware solutions operate for decades in the field, while Foundries.io enables 20-plus years of software security and updates. The resulting longevity in hardware and software sustains a secure industrial IoT infrastructure that maximizes the value of each client's investment.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, North Texas, USA-based WINSYSTEMS, INC. designs and manufactures COM modules, complimentary carrier cards, embedded single board computers (SBCs), industrial boxed computers, I/O modules and panel PCs that operate over extended temperatures. These highly reliable products are engineered for demanding requirements and harsh environments, including industrial IoT, industrial automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical, digital signage and communications applications. WINSYSTEMS is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

ABOUT FOUNDRIES.IO

Foundries.io is reinventing IoT and Edge by helping customers bring secure IoT and Edge devices to market faster, increasing their data security and substantially reducing the cost of developing, testing and deploying devices across their installed lifetime. FoundriesFactory is a cloud-based platform designed to accelerate time to market and reduce the cost of developing, deploying and maintaining secure Linux-based IoT and Edge devices. The platform interfaces to any cloud of choice and offers maximum flexibility for hardware configuration. Complex yet non-differentiating low-level software is taken care of so that customers can focus on their IP, applications and value-adding features. FoundriesFactory ensures long-term and unlimited Over-the-Air (OTA) maintenance for devices and fleets, because the latest software is the most secure.

