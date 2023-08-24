WINSYSTEMS Announces Industrial COM Express® Type 6 Compact CPU Module Built on 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3/i5/i7 Processors with RAM-Down Design

U.S.-manufactured COMeT6-1100 adds to company's fully supported COM Express solutions; harnesses higher computational performance with long-term reliability and availability

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American embedded computing leader WINSYSTEMS today debuted the latest entry in its well-received computer-on-module product line: the COMeT6-1100 COM Express® Type 6 Compact CPU module. Leveraging the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3/i5/i7 processors for industrial, IoT and embedded systems, this module offers up to four cores of high-performance processing in a low-power platform. And, with RAM soldered down, it ably handles applications running in environments subject to shock, vibration and extended temperatures.

"We have seen strong acceptance of our Type 10 COM Express modules in this accelerating market along with continuing concerns about data and device security and speed to market. These issues have only increased demand for highly reliable COM modules that are designed, manufactured and supported within the United States," said WINSYSTEMS' Chief Revenue Officer Robert Dunaway. "We are driven to anticipate and fulfill customers' needs for upgrade paths that maximize long-term availability and minimize supply chain risks."

Elevated performance and security for critical applications

The COMeT6-1100's performance optimally empowers embedded and real-time computing. It satisfies such critical applications as industrial automation and controls, robotics, and digital surveillance and signage. It is also ideal in myriad IoT devices for energy and transportation management, Mil/COTS, scientific analysis and medical diagnostics. This compact module delivers up to 32GB LPDDR4 4226 MT/s of lightning-fast system memory. Hardware security is addressed through the module's onboard discrete TPM 2.0 device for root-of-trust authentication.

The COMeT6-1100 module is purposely designed for superb performance and availability within rugged industrial IoT environments. It remains consistently reliable in operating temperatures spanning -40C° to +85°C and is CE compliant. Onboard eMMC 5.x storage options extend from 8GB to 128GB, while the module's soldered-down LPDDR4 RAM protects shock- and vibration-sensitive applications.

Functionality and flexibility abound

WINSYSTEMS has incorporated impressive capability and expansion possibilities into its U.S.-designed and -manufactured compact Type 6 footprint. The COMeT6-1100 module supports up to four independent video displays and abundant expansion options: Three Digital Display Interfaces can be converted to DisplayPort++, HDMI or DVI on the carrier, and one embedded DisplayPort (eDP) LCD interface can be optionally populated with a single-channel LVDS output.

Connectivity is addressed through five configurable PCIe lanes, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 and eight USB 2.0 channels along with one i226 2.5 Gb/s Ethernet RGMII. HD audio signals and two SATA 3.0 interfaces for storage are also available.

The USA-made COMeT6-1100 module is fully compatible with any carrier board conforming to the PICMG® COM Express Type 6 standards. It is also ideally paired with WINSYSTEMS' own newly launched COM Express Type 6 development carrier board, aiding in rapid prototyping and reducing time to market.

Recognized support and value

By developing and manufacturing its own computer-on-module products at its expansive facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, WINSYSTEMS maintains control over all components and its recognized build quality. Its COM Express modules provide the functionality, highly reliable performance and value required when developing products for diverse applications and extreme environments.

"Equally important at WINSYSTEMS, we back these rugged embedded solutions with top-notch technical support, BIOS customization services and timely delivery, so our customers get to market faster," Dunaway noted. "Our application engineers are ready to address requests for information and provide design consultations to help customers take advantage of our expanding COM Express capabilities."

U.S. made and ready to ship

Orders for the new COMeT6-1100 module with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 embedded processor (UP3-class) are being accepted now. Quantities up to 1,000 units per customer are available for delivery by Q4 2023, shipping from WINSYSTEMS' Texas headquarters.

By relying on WINSYSTEMS' expertise in embedded industrial computing systems, customers can be confident their applications are built using the optimal computer solution. The company's single board computers, rugged embedded systems and COM modules are backed by world-class customer service and responsive technical support from knowledgeable application engineers.

Founded in 1982, WINSYSTEMS, INC. designs and manufactures industrial embedded COM Express modules, single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules and panel PCs that operate over extended temperatures. These rugged embedded computing solutions are available as commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products for rapid development and prototyping or can be customized to meet client-specific application requirements. Our products are engineered to perform with high reliability in harsh environments, including industrial IoT (IIoT), automation/control, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning (ML), uncrewed vehicles, transportation management, energy management, aerospace and defense, medical equipment, digital signage and communications applications. WINSYSTEMS is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

