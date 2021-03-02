WINSYSTEMS Debuts Industrial-Rated Mini-ITX Form Factor Carrier for COM Express Type 10 Mini Modules

"Our new industrial COM Express carrier provides a reference point for customers when testing and troubleshooting their own or another COM Express Type 10 carrier design," said WINSYSTEMS' Technical Sales Director George T. Hilliard. "And, because it supports all interfaces from our recently introduced COMeT10-3900 COM Express modules, these two products can be readily deployed as a complete embedded edge computing platform."

WINSYSTEMS's newest COM Express market entry offers the assurance of a USA-designed and manufactured product fully backed by expert technical guidance, BIOS customization, and convenient customer service based in the heart of Texas. This translates to superior quality and better support for greater confidence in the end product – coupled with rapid, more predictable delivery for shorter lead times and reduced time to market.

As an industrial-rated reference board, the ITX-M-CC452-T10 carrier's design ensures that it operates over the full specifications of the COMeT10-3900 COM module so the combination can be proven at temperature. The carrier features dual Ethernet – USB 3.0 and 2.0 – four serial ports, three Mini-PCIe expansion options, multiple display options – and more when combined with WINSYSTEMS' COMeT10-3900 Express Module.

Flexible connectivity for power, speed and graphics

This American-made carrier supports all the performance differentiators within a product family enabled by the COM approach: multiple processor options for single, dual or quad CPU cores along with various RAM and onboard SSD sizes. The industrial reference design also complements the -40°C to +85C° temperature range with a wide-range power input (5-20 V DC).

The ITX-M-CC452-T10 carrier supports up to two independent displays: one DisplayPort with 4K resolution and one LCD with backlight and touch control. Additional connectivity and I/O capabilities include four GPIs and four GPOs. Built-in storage spans microSD, SATA and mSATA.

An optimal mix of capability and reliability

"WINSYSTEMS' ITX-M-CC452-T10 COM carrier satisfies the rigorous quality and security imperatives for Industrial IoT applications within the medical, industrial automation, military/aerospace and transportation markets," assured Hilliard. "Equally important, it provides product designers with abundant connectivity to distinguish their products in the market and the cost-effectiveness and predictable delivery they require to reduce development risk."

ITX-M-CC452-T10 https://www.winsystems.com/product/comet10-3900/Mini-ITX form factor carriers will become available Q1, 2021, and will ship from WINSYSTEMS' Texas headquarters with access to the accompanying product manual, a carrier design guide, COM modules and thermal solutions (the latter two items sold separately).

IMPROVE ROI – REDUCE RISK AND TIME TO MARKET

By relying on WINSYSTEMS' expertise in embedded industrial computing systems, customers can be confident their highly reliable products are built on the right computer system. The company's single board computers, rugged embedded systems and COM module products are backed by world-class customer service and responsive technical support from knowledgeable application engineers at every step.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WINSYSTEMS, INC. designs and manufactures embedded single board computers (SBCs), COM Express solutions, I/O modules and panel PCs that operate over extended temperatures. These highly reliable products are engineered for demanding requirements and harsh environments, including industrial IoT, industrial automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical, digital signage and communications applications. WINSYSTEMS is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

