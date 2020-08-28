WINSYSTEMS Debuts Panel PC With Plentiful I/O Options, Durability and Security for Mil/COTS and Industrial IoT Applications

"The fourth generation of WINSYSTEMS' 12" open-frame panel PC product line provides a ready upgrade path for current customers while supporting long-term availability for new designs," said WINSYSTEMS' Technical Sales Director George T. Hilliard. "Our new PPC3-12-413 panel PC enables designers of Mil/COTS and industrial control solutions to leverage extensive PC/104-Plus expansion capabilities without adding heating or cooling systems to their enclosures. It also negates the need for external or connected devices to provide connectivity to GPIO, serial or USB devices."

The PPC3-12-413 maintains the same 12" x 8.6" x 1.90" (31.12 cm x 21.85 cm x 4.82 cm) dimensions as earlier WINSYSTEMS 12" panel PC offerings without sacrificing flexibility. It provides highly dependable, full operation in temperatures of -10C to +70C without having to attach an external heatsink or fan. Furthermore, the unit can perform in environmental conditions of -30C to +85C when the touch screen is not being used.

The high-performance design includes four multiprotocol serial ports supporting RS-232/422/485 interfaces, 48 GPIO lines with Event Sense, dual gigabit Ethernet controllers, seven USB 2.0 ports and an LPT port. Expansion options span PC/104-Plus, dual MiniCard sockets and one shared mSATA socket. It requires +5 volts DC input power.

"With its Intel® Atom™ E3800 processor and generous 8 gigs of system memory, our new open-frame panel PC is uniquely equipped to deliver sustained, highly reliable performance and enable the long product life cycles critically important for Industrial IoT and Mil/COTS applications," Hilliard added. "From its industrial touch screen LCD panel to I/O devices, it is specifically designed and tested to withstand temperature extremes and challenging environments while providing abundant power for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux operating systems."

IMPROVE ROI – REDUCE RISK AND TIME TO MARKET

By relying on WINSYSTEMS' expertise in embedded industrial computing systems, customers can be confident their highly reliable products are built on the right computer system. The company's single board computers and rugged embedded systems are backed by world-class customer service and responsive technical support from knowledgeable application engineers every step of the way.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WINSYSTEMS, INC. designs and manufactures embedded single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules, panel PCs and industrial Ethernet switches that operate over extended temperatures. These highly reliable products are engineered for demanding requirements and harsh environments, including industrial IoT, industrial automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical, digital signage and communications applications. WINSYSTEMS is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

For more information, contact Technical Sales Director George T. Hilliard at [email protected] or 817-274-7553, ext. 125. www.WINSYSTEMS.com

