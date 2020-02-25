WINSYSTEMS Debuts Tiny Industrial i.MX 8M SBC With Exceptional Functionality and Performance Plus Integrated Qt Embedded BSP

"This innovative embedded system not only features Arm® Cortex®-A53 cores, it includes a Cortex® M4 core for low-power processing and a real-time subsystem," said WINSYSTEMS' Technical Sales Director George T. Hilliard. "It is the rare small-scale SBC with an Arm® processor that is specifically designed for severe operating environments, including temperature extremes from -40 to +85C. Coupled with abundant expansion possibilities and its 4K video output, our ITX-P-C444 is ideal for artificial intelligence (AI), industrial IoT, energy management and transportation solutions that demand reliability, performance and stability."

Despite its miniscule 102mm x 73mm size, this industrial powerhouse is remarkably expandable and feature-packed for diverse requirements and applications. It includes dual independent gigabit Ethernet ports, a USB 3.1 channel, three USB 2.0 channels and two serial ports with RS-232/422/485 transceivers. An MIPI-CSI camera interface and 8 GPIO are also built-in.

"Because flexibility is essential, the Mini-Card slot can be used to add more than just I/O modules. One option for additional processing is the Google Edge TPU, which can be used to further enable AI," Hilliard noted. "The Qt Embedded BSP option allows for rapid prototyping and cross-functional development, shrinking time to market. It also supports migration of existing applications in the Qt ecosystem by eliminating the low-level hardware concerns."

The Pico-form-factor design features ample memory that enhances both processing and thermal performance in soldered-down 4G LPDDR4 RAM. Up to 32G eMMC is also onboard, as is a TPM 2.0 module to enable root of trust and security. What's more, WINSYSTEMS' ITX-P-C444 is powered by a wide range 9-36V DC input. It features a fanless design with heat spreader, so there's no need to attach an external heatsink or fan.

IMPROVE ROI – REDUCE RISK AND TIME TO MARKET

By relying on WINSYSTEMS' expertise in embedded industrial computing systems, customers can be confident their highly reliable products are built on the right computer system. The company's single board computers and rugged embedded systems are backed by world-class customer service and responsive technical support from knowledgeable application engineers every step of the way.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WINSYSTEMS, INC. designs and manufactures embedded single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules, panel PCs and industrial Ethernet switches that operate over extended temperatures. These highly reliable products are engineered for demanding requirements and harsh environments, including industrial IoT, industrial automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical, digital signage and communications applications. WINSYSTEMS is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

