WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor Featuring the Low Power Intel® Atom™ E3800 SOC Processor

OVERVIEW

The ITX-N-3800 product series represents an extension of WinSystems' expertise in industrial embedded computing solutions through the addition of a well-known quality small form factor. This solution provides a complete system in an SBC that can be configured for different application requirements where size and weight are limited.

The ITX-N-3800 includes the most commonly used functionality for IIoT applications, along with support for Human Machine Interfaces (HMI). Additionally, the ITX-N-3800 offers a wide industrial temperature operating range and expansion options not typically available in competing products.

FEATURES

The ITX-N-3800 is a full-featured SBC with onboard I/O that uses the Intel Atom E3800 Atom™ (formerly Bay Trail) processor, which is available in single, dual and quad cores. The E3800 is a system-on-chip (SoC) specifically designed for embedded systems. The ITX-N-3800 also has a 204-pin SODIMM that supports up to 8GB of DDR3-LV System RAM and two high-speed SATA storage interfaces.

Additional interfaces include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one serial RS-232/422/485 serial channel, one audio port, eight general purpose input-output (GPIO) lines and a watchdog timer. PCIe and half-size MiniPCIe slots provide additional expansion capability. The ITX-N-3800 also includes the Intel low-power Gen7 graphics engine, which supports the simultaneous display of CRT/DisplayPort/LVDS video.

The ITX-N-3800 uses less than 10 watts of power and is rated for fanless operation in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +80°C. It supports Linux, Windows® 10 desktop, Windows 10 IoT and other x86-compatible real-time operating systems. WinSystems also provides drivers for the ITX-N-3800 from its website. The ITX-N-3800 is FCC and CE certified, and is ideal for industrial IoT, medical, communications and digital signage applications.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WinSystems, Inc. designs and manufactures industrial single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules and panel PCs that operate over extended temperatures. Its product lines include rugged, compact standards such as 3.5-inch SBCs, COM Express carrier boards, PC/104, PC/104-Plus, EPIC, EBX, NANO-ITX, and STD Buses. These products are engineered for harsh, rugged environments, including IoT, automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil/COTS, medical and communications applications.

