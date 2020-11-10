WINT and Howden Insurance Brokers partner to end water leak damage

"Water leak incidents are a major source of cost and pain for owners, tenants and insurers. Costs add up quickly when you count physical damage to property and equipment, lost time and productivity and the overall disruption to business. And water leak claims are a major source of loss for insurance carriers," said Alon Geva, WINT's CEO. "As one of the leading insurance brokers, Howden are well positioned to help their real estate customers avoid that pain and help insurers reduce claims levels. We're looking forward to working with Howden to equip the commercial real estate industry with a powerful tool for reducing the risk and damage of water leaks."

By preventing damage from burst pipes and undetected leaks, commercial building owners and managers can avoid costs associated with remediation, repair and increased insurance premiums. Moreover, WINT's advanced solution helps cut ongoing water consumption and waste by 20%-25% to reduce facilities' operational expenses and environmental footprint.

WINT's systems deploy artificial intelligence, machine learning and signal processing technology to conduct real-time water-flow analysis and identify leaks at their source. When WINT detects a leak, it alerts staff and can apply flexible action policies to automatically shut off water supplies. In-depth data and remote cellular access allow building owners, managers and maintenance staff to take preventive action on small, undetected leaks or immediately shut off the water supply in the case of a burst pipe or other major incident.

Howden provides insurance broking, risk management and claims consulting services in more than 90 countries and territories, with more than $7 billion of premium placed worldwide each year.

"Howden has always put our clients first," said David Sabine, Associate Director, Real Estate Practice at Howden. "Our focus on customer satisfaction is an essential part of the company's character and success. Partnering with WINT provides our real–estate customers industry leading technology to manage escape-of-water risks and gives them the peace of mind that they are safe from the pains of unpleasant or catastrophic leak events."

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

For more information about Howden, visit https://www.howdengroup.com/.

About WINT

WINT is passionate about helping the world conserve one of its most precious resources, and the company is dedicated to helping businesses prevent the hazards, costs and waste associated with water leaks. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, the convenience of high-speed cellular data connections and smart shut-off valves, Water Intelligence units provide an all-in-one solution for commercial facilities and construction projects looking to eliminate the fear of water-leak disasters and ongoing water waste. For more information, please visit www.wint.ai.

About Howden

Howden Insurance Brokers Ltd is one of the leading providers of insurance brokerage, risk consulting, and employee benefits advice. We are the broker built to serve clients in a changing world – we have the agility and attention to detail of a specialist broker, combined with the scale, advantage, and legacy of a business with over 25 years to its name. We help to place over $7bn of client premiums into international markets, and offer clients access to a global broking network and international specialty markets, with offices or partners in over 90 territories worldwide. To learn more about Howden visit: www.howdengroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE WINT

Related Links

http://www.wint.ai

