WINT and HSB partner to deliver holistic water protection

HSB will resell WINT's water management solutions and warrant their performance creating a best-of-breed combination of insurance and technology to mitigate water damage in properties

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions, announces it has signed a partnership with HSB (Hartford Steam Boiler), a multi-line specialty insurer. The partnership combines WINT's industry-leading AI-based water management solutions with HSB's unique expertise in IoT technology and OEM uptime warranty solutions to provide businesses with an ultimate solution to protect from water leak damage.

WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions, and multi-line specialty insurer HSB have partnered to deliver comprehensive, holistic protection from water leak damage. Pictured: WINT CEO Alon Geva (left) and John B. Riggs, chief technology officer and senior vice president of Applied Technology Solutions for HSB. Riggs photo credit: HSB PR.

Demonstrating HSB's commitment to customers and its continuing confidence in WINT's proven artificial intelligence-driven systems, the expanded partnership elevates the insurer's exclusive ecosystem of commercial-grade, best-in-class Internet of Things (IoT) solutions by incorporating the latest and greatest technologies.

A recent study by Munich Re found that locations protected by WINT dramatically reduce the number and impact of water damage incidents: sites where WINT was installed were found to submit 73% fewer insurance claims and resulted in 90% less payouts when compared with sites not protected by WINT.

"Water leaks are a major point of pain across the real estate and construction industry. Water management technology and insurance are complementary two sides of the same coin – solutions that mitigate damage while reducing the real-estate industry's environmental footprint," said Alon Geva, WINT's CEO. "We're excited to partner with HSB-Munich Re to solve these challenges."

As part of the partnership, HSB will distribute WINT's AI-based water management solutions to its customers, complementing HSB's current leak-sensor solutions. In addition, WINT provides a performance warranty for WINT technology, backed by HSB, paying up to $250,000 in the unlikely event where damage occurs from a leak in a pipe monitored by WINT (in conformance with the warranty details). The performance warranty for builders' risk program, introduced in 2023, is designed to mitigate the steeply rising costs of water damage claims in commercial properties and on construction sites for new buildings, renovations, and large retrofit projects.

"Effective water management is increasingly important as the risks and costs of water damage rise," said John B. Riggs, chief technology officer and senior vice president of Applied Technology Solutions for HSB. "We're glad to offer our customers WINT's reliable, scalable solution to help them meet the ongoing challenges of protecting their investments and addressing water sustainability."

Designed by Meshify, the IoT subsidiary of HSB, its Defender™ Sensors monitor retail, healthcare, education, and other facilities 24/7 for water leaks and temperature extremes. With access to WINT systems, HSB's customers can now monitor water flow and automatically shut-off leaks during and after construction projects, during ongoing operations, and automatically shut off the water when the system detects a leak.

WINT equips contractors, developers, owners, and facility management teams with a cutting-edge solution for managing water throughout the lifecycle of a building, from construction to operation.

The WINT platform includes automated leak mitigation with real-time detection and auto shut-down water supply according to policy; unparalleled anomaly detection and analytics powered by advanced AI algorithms; and enterprise-grade management for operation in large and mid-sized facilities. WINT is used globally by customers including the Empire State Building, HP, PepsiCo, Suffolk Construction, as well as many other leading enterprises, general contractors (GCs) and facility owners.

About WINT

WINT Water Intelligence is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint by preventing the hazards, costs, waste, and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste and its associated carbon emissions and to mitigate water-leak disasters. In 2023, WINT prevented more than 900 water damage incidents, saving customers tens of millions of dollars while conserving 652 million gallons of water and preventing 22,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. It was also listed at the top 30% of Inc 5000 – the fastest growing companies in America.

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

About HSB

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB's mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy, and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions, and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company's highest financial rating, A++ (Superior).

For more information about HSB, visit www.hsb.com.

