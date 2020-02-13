WINT announces strategic growth and building protection expert Carrie Cox as new U.S. VP of sales

"Carrie is one of those rare leaders who will be able to hyper-accelerate internal growth without losing sight of our customers or our cause," said Alon Geva, CEO of WINT. "At the end of the day, it's all about people and building superb teams. We look forward to seeing everything that Carrie has envisioned for WINT coming to fruition in the coming months and years."

Cox brings passion and extensive experience in property safety and protection management to WINT's pioneering efforts to alleviate water waste and damage. As insurance claims for fire and other damages decrease, water damage is on the rise and costs property owners and insurers billions of dollars every year.

WINT uses advanced artificial intelligence to prevent water-leak damage in facilities. WINT performs real-time water-flow analysis and identifies anomalies, waste, and leaks at their source. In addition to instant alerts and automatic shut-off capabilities, the WINT solution also delivers detailed analytics, reports, and deep insights, enabling sustainability and facility management teams to reduce consumption and prevent damage.

"What got my attention is that WINT is offering a unique solution to a problem people have thought they just had to live with," Cox said. "WINT is doing incredible work with damage prevention and water conservation. I'm looking forward to this opportunity to help accelerate WINT's growth while helping customers maintain safe facilities and helping the world save water."

Cox holds a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and an MBA from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

