WINT urges construction industry to tighten up water management processes amid UK JCoP regulation

- The new regulation will require contractors to adopt strict water management practices, treating the risks of water damage with the same urgency as fire

- To encourage JCoP adoption, WINT is offering UK customers a complimentary £200,000 Performance Warranty on its technology, backed by HSB/Munich Re, available until the end of 2025

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK construction industry braces itself for the new Joint Code of Practice (JCoP) for Escape of Water Prevention and Management, WINT Water Intelligence , a leader in AI-powered water management solutions, is stepping in to help businesses with their water risk management.

To mitigate the financial risk of water damage, WINT complements its market-leading technology with a £200,000 Performance Warranty backed by HSB, a Munich Re company.

With the new regulation now published by the Fire Protection Association (FPA) and endorsed by the Construction Insurance Risk Engineers Group (CIREG), London Engineering Group (LEG), and the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE)–contractors will need to adopt stricter measures to prevent costly water damage, including improved water system monitoring and management throughout the construction lifecycle. The new water management standard enforces Mandatory Water Systems Management Plans, Active Automatic Flow Monitoring Shutoff (AAFMS), and coverage for temporary and permanent water systems. Equally, many insurers will require compliance with JCoP guidelines to provide coverage.

To mitigate the financial risk of water damage, WINT complements its market-leading technology with a £200,000 Performance Warranty backed by HSB, a Munich Re company. The warranty provides reimbursement in the unlikely event of water damage in a WINT-protected site. As firms adjust to JCoP, WINT will offer this warranty at no additional cost to all UK based projects that purchase a gold-level solution until the end of 2025.

A study by Munich Re, a leading global insurer found that sites protected by WINT submitted 73% fewer claims and resulted in 90% less payouts compared with sites not protected by WINT.

For General Contractors and MEP companies that may not be prepared yet for JCoP, WINT is offering a set of solutions designed to bolster advanced water management. Its technology provides real-time water flow monitoring, leak detection, and remote and automatic valve shutoff systems—ensuring immediate responses to any water-related incidents.

"Many construction companies feel unsure about navigating through new JCoP guidelines, but WINT's AI-powered technology and extensive experience in water management within buildings give them the strongest foundation for compliance," said Alon Geva, CEO of WINT. "Our advanced capabilities, which detect and prevent escape of water at the source, enable our customers to stay compliant, and reduce operational risks—all while promoting more responsible and sustainable water use. Working with some of the world's leading construction firms and insurance carriers, WINT is well placed to equip contractors with water damage prevention strategies necessary to remain compliant."

WINT's Active Automatic Flow Monitoring Shutoff edge devices, which detect unusual water flow and automatically stop leaks, make it easier for construction firms to protect their projects from water damage and comply with JCoP's guidelines during the construction phase. Moreover, WINT's systems are easily transferable to the building's owner for the operational phase of the property.

"With the new rules already laid out, now is the time for companies to embrace JCoP and take proactive steps to align with these changing standards," Geva continued. "With WINT's solutions, businesses can confidently tackle water management, ensuring compliance while avoiding costly leaks, damage and project delays, let alone rising insurance fees."

About WINT

WINT Water Intelligence is dedicated to helping manage water in buildings to reduce their environmental footprint, prevent the hazards and costs associated with water leaks, and increase their sustainability ranking. Utilising the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste and its associated carbon emissions and to mitigate water-leak disasters. In 2023, WINT prevented more than 900 water damage incidents, saving customers tens of millions of dollars while conserving 652 million gallons of water and preventing 22,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. WINT has been recognised by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. It was also listed at the top 30% of Inc 5000 – the fastest growing companies in America.

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai

MEDIA CONTACT:

Roseanna Lane

CommsCo

+44 7770 239888

[email protected]

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE WINT