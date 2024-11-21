WINT Water Intelligence and Polygon enter partnership to deliver enhanced water damage prevention

Polygon will offer WINT's water management technology as part of its remote monitoring solution providing an unparalleled suite of connected sensors and equipment to mitigate environmental and water risk

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon, one of the largest global Property Damage Control and Temporary Climate Solutions providers, is pleased to announce they have partnered with WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and risk mitigation solutions, to add real-time leak detection and auto shut-off water supply technology to their portfolio. Polygon's ExactAire technology has been used in construction, commercial and industrial buildings for over 25 years giving stakeholders visibility and control of environmental conditions like temperature, humidity, indoor air quality and wood moisture content. By partnering with WINT, Polygon can offer another layer of water risk management, deepening its ability to support clients focused on controlling risk in commercial and residential buildings and on construction projects, eliminating water waste and its associated carbon emissions while improving the building's ESG scoring, and reducing insurance claims.

A recent study by Munich Re, a global leader in insurance and risk management, found that locations protected by WINT dramatically reduce the number and impact of water damage incidents: sites, where WINT was installed, were found to submit 73% fewer insurance claims and resulted in 90% fewer payouts when compared with sites not protected by WINT.

"Water leaks are a risk for general contractors, facility managers, owners and tenants. WINT's technology complements our service and sensor suite and streamlines the workflow of personnel on site," said Frank Dobosz, president of Polygon US. "We are thrilled to partner with WINT. Commercially, we support many of the same clients and share an objective to help prevent damage before it happens. Operationally, it helps Polygon avoid water waste in its own facility offering us another way to impact in-house sustainability initiatives to save water and reduce the carbon footprint."

As part of the partnership, Polygon will sell, distribute and support WINT's AI-powered water management solutions to its customers. WINT joins Polygon's arsenal of sensor technology and high-performance equipment used to configure its climate control solutions. Polygon plans to integrate WINT's data into their platform so users can see unified dashboards, receive SMS and email alerts, and control both climate control equipment and valves remotely and autonomously.

"As users ourselves, we are confident that WINT's technology will enhance our client's experience and give them a tremendous advantage in mitigating risk," said David Simkins, director of engineering and technology. "We are excited we can give our clients even more insight with this robust and proven water protection technology."

"Polygon stands out as an innovator in climate control services applying decades of expertise and state-of-the-art equipment and technology to their client's problems," expressed Alon Geva, WINT's CEO. "I am confident that WINT will be an effective and impactful addition to the ExactAire sensor suite and together we will be able to solve many more challenges with our strong partner ecosystem."

About WINT

WINT Water Intelligence is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint by preventing the hazards, costs, waste, and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste and its associated carbon emissions and to mitigate water-leak disasters. In 2023, WINT prevented more than 900 water damage incidents, saving customers tens of millions of dollars while conserving 652 million gallons of water and preventing 22,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. It was also listed at the top 30% of Inc 5000 – the fastest growing companies in America.

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

About Polygon

Polygon is a Global Expert and the European market leader in Property Damage Control. On 3 continents and in 18 countries, our over 8,000+ service professionals prevent, control, and mitigate the effects of water, fire, and climate. Our innovative and tailor-made solutions combine people, knowledge, and technology for a wide range of customer segments.

For more information on Polygon, please visit www.polygongroup.us or contact Deanna Talbot, Director of Marketing, [email protected], (978) 204-4952.

For more information on ExactAire remote monitoring and control technology, visit https://www.polygongroup.us/exactaire

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE WINT Water Intelligence