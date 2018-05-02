WinTech, LLC, Launches Enhanced ALICE® Receptionist 4x Software

The award-winning ALICE® Receptionist visitor management solution processed more than 250 million visitors through government, commercial and public buildings in 2017. The version 4x software update introduces features, such as Fast Track check-in, driver's license scanning and validation, and screening of visitors against various databases, such as the U.S. Consolidated Screening List.

"While previous editions of ALICE® Receptionist included visitor check-in functionality, the 4x release introduces features that are a direct result of security concerns that managers of corporate and government buildings are struggling to address," said WinTech CEO Mike Yoder. "ALICE® Receptionist 4x allows organizations to implement a more rigorous visitor policy to automate the validation of the visitors and notify employees when a visitor who's checking in is found on a specific screening database."

About ALICE® Receptionist

ALICE® Receptionist is an advanced visitor management technology that effortlessly processes visitors to buildings while helping keep employees safe from outside threats. Using leading-edge technology, such as motion detection, ID Scanning, image capture, visitor screening, visitor registration, employee alerts, interactive information and voice & video over IP communications, ALICE® Receptionist is helping companies and government agencies around the globe to engage visitors to their buildings. For more information, visit http://alicereceptionist.com/.

About WinTech, LLC

WinTech, LLC develops technology solutions focused on helping organizations improve productivity, find efficiencies and extend interactions with customers through technology. WinTech's flagship product is ALICE® Receptionist, a visitor management solution that helps organizations effortlessly process visitors to their buildings, while helping keep employees safe from outside threats. WinTech offers its technology through direct sales and through a growing number of U.S. and international resellers.

