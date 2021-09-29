Winter 2021 Comes Early, As Red Bull® Introduces The New Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate

While some signs of winter never change – shorter days, the first frost of the season, boots leaving tracks in glistening snow, and winter gear emerging from closets to take on winter activities – other things do change, like the taste of each year's Red Bull Winter Edition. This year's Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate features the taste of pomegranate with notes of sour cherry and red berries.

Whether you're hitting the slopes, taking to the ice or warming up by the fire while winter camping or apres ski – Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate is a great accompaniment for winter activities. Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate can be enjoyed on its own or in a festive winter mocktail with friends.

Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate is available in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz crimson colored matte cans. This taste will be made available for purchase at select retailers beginning October 4, including 7-Eleven, and will be sold nationwide starting November 4 for a limited-time. Visit https://www.redbull.com/us-en/energydrink/red-bull-winter-edition to learn more and Red Bull Content Pool for additional photo assets featuring Red Bull athlete and snowboarder, Hailey Langland.

