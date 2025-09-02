Winter 2026 News from Taos Ski Valley

New Mexico Resort Celebrates 70th Anniversary with a New Chairlift, Base Area Enhancements, Elevated Offerings at The Blake, and Its Most Expansive Flight Access Ever

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucked into Northern New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a destination where big mountain spirit meets New Mexican soul; and where legendary terrain gives way to rich, cultural experiences. This winter, Taos celebrates its 70th anniversary with greater accessibility and new on- and off-mountain offerings. With increased flight service, a new triple chair lift, expanded women's and kids' ski programs and new developments in the enchanting, intimate base area, Taos Ski Valley continues to invite exploration and independence.

"At its core, Taos Ski Valley delivers the rare combination of world-class big mountain skiing and a deep connection to New Mexican culture, hospitality, and cuisine – creating a ski vacation unlike anywhere else," says John Kelly, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. "This winter, we are making it easier than ever to experience that magic, with better flight access than ever before, exciting new additions in the base area, and thoughtful improvements to the mountain that elevate the guest experience in every way."

Unprecedented Access with Fly Taos

Getting to Taos Ski Valley has never been easier. New this winter, Taos Regional Airport will offer more flights than ever. A new route from Contour Airlines connects Taos directly to Denver International Airport, offering seamless access five days a week from 189 domestic and 33 international destinations. JSX will continue to provide weekly nonstop, semi-private flights from Dallas, Austin, San Diego (Carlsbad), and Los Angeles (Burbank). For more information, visit www.FlyTaos.com .

Complimentary airport transfers are available for guests staying at The Blake arriving on JSX or Contour flights.

On Mountain Enhancements

Taos Ski Valley also remains committed to enhancing the visitor experience every year. This season, Taos has invested in several key guest-focused mountain improvements:

Lift 7 Replacement : This summer, Taos replaced Lift 7 – originally built in 1984 – with a brand-new triple chair and completely regraded Maxie's ski run.

: This summer, replaced Lift 7 – originally built in 1984 – with a brand-new triple chair and completely regraded Maxie's ski run. New RFID Gates: To streamline lift access, Taos has added RFID gates at lifts 1, 4, Pioneers, and Rueggli. Guests can move straight through the gates, which will automatically scan reloadable cards.

Elevated Base Offerings

Sophisticated Accommodations at The Blake

Rated the #1 ski hotel in America by Powder Magazine, The Blake is the centerpiece of the intimate village at the base of the mountain. Just steps from the slopes, this boutique alpine retreat surrounds guests with extraordinary works by storied artists such as Georgia O'Keeffe and Edward Curtis. With thoughtful service from dedicated hausmeisters who help guests with everything from in-room grocery delivery to personalized transportation, and with a focus on wellness through rejuvenating treatments at The Spa & Wellness Center, The Blake delivers a sophisticated lodging experience across classic rooms, suites, and penthouses.

New for winter 2026, guests can enjoy:

Complimentary Private Guides : Guests who book a three or four-bedroom penthouse or suite can enjoy a two-hour private guide on their first day, helping them discover the best runs for any ability level and make the most of their visit.

: Guests who book a three or four-bedroom penthouse or suite can enjoy a two-hour private guide on their first day, helping them discover the best runs for any ability level and make the most of their visit. The Blake Wellness Package: Guests can restore their body and soul after a fulfilling day on the slopes. With The Blake Wellness Package, hotel guests receive a 10 percent discount on lodging when purchasing a $250 spa credit, which can be applied toward any treatment or product at The Spa & Wellness Center at The Blake.

Guests can restore their body and soul after a fulfilling day on the slopes. With The Blake Wellness Package, hotel guests receive a 10 percent discount on lodging when purchasing a spa credit, which can be applied toward any treatment or product at The Spa & Wellness Center at The Blake. Holiday Magic Made Easy – During the holidays, guests can provide a gift list, and The Blake staff will handle the shopping and wrapping. The Blake can also provide Christmas trees in-room to create the perfect festive ambience.

The Village Experience

Taos Ski Valley's charming, intimate base village offers all the amenities to make a ski vacation unforgettable with none of the crowds. Visitors can enjoy ice skating, sledding, heated platform tennis courts, new shops, memorable experiences like holiday celebrations and an enchanting sleigh ride to a prix fixe dinner at the famed Bavarian restaurant, and so much more.

New this winter:

Taos Kids : a whimsical new store for children and families featuring engaging toys, adventurous clothing, and sweet treats. Every visit will feel like a little adventure, sparking joy and creating memories as vibrant as Taos itself.

: a whimsical new store for children and families featuring engaging toys, adventurous clothing, and sweet treats. Every visit will feel like a little adventure, sparking joy and creating memories as vibrant as itself. New EV Chargers : the new Red E Charging stations offer faster, higher-amperage charging and a more streamlined user experience.

: the new Red E Charging stations offer faster, higher-amperage charging and a more streamlined user experience. Expanded Seasonal Lockers: A new facility across from the ice-skating rink features 85 private and 6 family-sized lockers indoor seasonal lockers.

Unparalleled Ski Experience

At the heart of the Taos Ski Valley experience is its legendary big mountain terrain, offering skiers uncrowded slopes and endless opportunities to explore. Taos Ski Valley's renowned ski school offers coaching for all ages and abilities, from kids and beginners to advanced skiers looking to find the best powder stashes. Elevated amenities such as ski-in/ski-out access at The Blake, complimentary ski valet, demo rentals on-site with a boot heater upgrade make every moment on the mountain seamless.

New On-Mountain Experiences for Winter 2026:

70 th Anniversary $70 Lift Tickets : Celebrate Taos's 1955-56 founding with $70 lift tickets through December 17, 2025 , a nearly 66 percent savings.

: Celebrate Taos's 1955-56 founding with lift tickets through , a nearly 66 percent savings. Adult Three-Day Lesson Package : Guests can level up their skiing with three half-days of instruction for any ability for only $280 , a $60 bundled savings

: Guests can level up their skiing with three half-days of instruction for any ability for only , a bundled savings New Mini-Shredders & Shredders Xtreme Programs : Shredders is a five-week program (once per week) focused on the growth of local skiers and riders. This year, Taos is introducing two new Shredders programs - Mini Shredders introduces children ages three to five to the fun and excitement of skiing or snowboarding; and Shredders Xtreme is a high-energy program for kids ages 11-13 who are ready to test their skills on the mountain's most demanding terrain.

: Shredders is a five-week program (once per week) focused on the growth of local skiers and riders. This year, is introducing two new Shredders programs - Mini Shredders introduces children ages three to five to the fun and excitement of skiing or snowboarding; and Shredders Xtreme is a high-energy program for kids ages 11-13 who are ready to test their skills on the mountain's most demanding terrain. Exclusive Perks for Winter 2026 Passholders : Taos Ski Valley features a robust lineup of season passes for winter 2026 with the most expansive set of perks the resort has ever offered. 2026 passholder perks include: Heli-Skiing at Silverton Mountain: Taos Value, Kachina, and Kachina Plus passholders receive a complimentary heli-skiing drop at Silverton Mountain in December or January as well as one or two unguided days. 40 percent off buddy tickets: number of available discounted buddy tickets differs by pass type $250 credit at The Blake and a complimentary Ikon Base Pass for Kachina Plus passholders Season-long discounts: 15 percent off dining, 15 percent off class snowsports lessons, 10 percent off stays at The Blake, 10 percent off Via Ferrata, and varying discounts at Taos Sports. Two passholder appreciation days on January 11 and March 29

: features a robust lineup of season passes for winter 2026 with the most expansive set of perks the resort has ever offered. 2026 passholder perks include:

Discounted passes are available for military/first responders, seniors, Zia (ages 18-29) and youth. For complete pricing breakdowns and holiday blackout dates, visit www.skitaos.com/season-passes . Season pass prices increase on September 25, 2025.

Ski Weeks

Taos Ski Valley offers the only weekly, week-long ski program in North America. Guided by the resort's expert instructors, these programs carry forward Taos' pioneering spirit, inspiring generations of skiers. They run weekly throughout the season, and guests and families return year after year.

New for 2026:

Expanded Women's Ski Week : Originally only offered once per year, Women's Ski Week is now offered three times during the season. This program is coached by women for women, fostering camaraderie and confidence on the mountain. Available December 14-19 , January 25-30 , and February 22 – 27.

: Originally only offered once per year, Women's Ski Week is now offered three times during the season. This program is coached by women for women, fostering camaraderie and confidence on the mountain. Available , , and – 27. January "Ski Week" Month: a celebration of the long-standing tradition with expanded offerings and new specialty programs: Half-priced ski week SkiStrong with Deb Armstrong Carve Ski Week Race Week with Alain Veth Women's Week Demo & Guided Run with Rossignol

a celebration of the long-standing tradition with expanded offerings and new specialty programs:

Events to Remember

Beyond world-class skiing and snowboarding, visitors return to Taos Ski Valley for unforgettable experiences and annual tradition. This season, guests can enjoy a curated lineup of events, both long-standing favorites and new offerings, that celebrate the region's culture and the resort's connection to the land, environment, and community.

December 19-20 : Public Demo Days

: Public Demo Days December 20-21 : Community Weekend

: Community Weekend December 31 : NEW Winter Market and annual New Year's Eve Fireworks Celebration

: NEW Winter Market and annual New Year's Eve Fireworks Celebration January 10: Brewski – Ski & Beer festival

January 20-25 : Military & Veterans Appreciation Week

: Military & Veterans Appreciation Week January 30 – February 1 : Taos Winter Wine Fest

– : Taos Winter Wine Fest February 4-5 : SW On Snow Demo Day (Industry Only)

: SW On Snow Demo Day (Industry Only) February 6-7 : Telemark Demo Days

: Telemark Demo Days February 22 : Youth Ski Patrol Day

: Youth Ski Patrol Day March 1-5: Freeride

March 10-13: Jr. Freeride

March 21 : Rally in the Valley

: Rally in the Valley March 21-22: USSA Southern Series

April 4 : Closing Weekend Festivities

More details about the events, as well as additions to the event calendar, can be found at https://www.skitaos.com/calendar .

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the highest peaks of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a year-round destination that delivers a pure mountain experience. Independently owned and operated, Taos Ski Valley strives to be better, not bigger. Whether skiing, riding, hiking, biking, or more, visitors of Taos Ski Valley are invigorated by the essence of the outdoors and inspired to make memories that last a lifetime.

Taos Ski Valley is North America's only Certified B Corporation® ski resort and one of only two in the world, making it a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative society. Its commitment to protecting the environment is demonstrated by its effort to become a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2021 and its goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass programs, and to be a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Company. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, visit www.skitaos.com

SOURCE Taos Ski Valley, Inc.