Winter Blitz Indoor Carnival & Thrill Show to Bring Festive Family Fun to Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village is excited to announce the arrival of its Winter Blitz Indoor Carnival & Thrill Show, a dynamic holiday experience featuring exhilarating performances by the Cincinnati Circus Company. Attendees can enjoy the Thrill Show and a full day of carnival excitement. This unique event will include classic carnival rides and interactive activities for the whole family, hosted inside the Center for Performance over three weekends, from December 13 through December 29. The event will run Fridays through Sundays on December 13-15 and December 20-22, and Thursday through Sunday from December 26-29, with two performances on Thursdays and Fridays, and four on Saturdays and Sundays.

This family-friendly extravaganza features a thrilling show by the Cincinnati Circus Company, featuring acrobats, jugglers, stilt walkers, clowns, and jaw-dropping stunts — including the "Wheel of Death"! Carnival attractions include a variety of inflatables, obstacle courses, slides, and rides, such as the Swing, Jeep/Car Ride, Spinning Barrels, and Tubs of Fun. Additional activities, including carnival game trailers and a rock-climbing wall, will also be available for purchase, adding even more excitement to the day.

Tickets are available now, offering multiple options for attendees: regular admission is priced at $20 in advance and $25 on-site, and you can save $15 on the Family Four Pack by purchasing it in advance for $65 (or $80 on-site). For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP Access is available in advance for $30, which includes reserved premium first-row seating, a popcorn and soda voucher, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with circus performers. Tickets are sold for specific showtimes, but guests can enjoy the carnival portion throughout the day, with re-entry permitted and free parking available for all attendees. Advance ticket holders can check in at the Center for Performance to receive wristbands, and VIP ticket holders will receive their food and beverage vouchers upon arrival.

As part of its holiday mission to give back, Hall of Fame Village is partnering with Be A Better Me Foundation. Attendees who bring a new, unopened toy valued at $5 or more will receive a complimentary popcorn voucher, helping to spread joy and support children in need during the holiday season.

Don't miss this memorable holiday celebration at Hall of Fame Village! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hofvillage.com.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

