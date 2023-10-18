Winter Blitz Returns to Hall of Fame Village for a Second Season

Tickets on sale Friday, October 20 at hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village announces the return of "Winter Blitz at Hall of Fame Village" on campus every weekend from December 8, 2023, through January 15, 2024. This holiday festival for all ages features different attractions each weekend, including the Touchdown Tube Hill, Igloo Village Field Experience, Campfire Cocoas, Spirit of the Season 5K run/walk, and more!

Vic Gregovits, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Hall of Fame Village, expressed, "Winter Blitz is set to offer a little something for everyone and will build from last year's event with themes every weekend. We eagerly look forward to sharing this holiday season and the Village with all of Northeast Ohio this winter."

The "Touchdown Tube Hill" offers an exhilarating tubing experience unlike any other. The ride begins 35 feet high and gives guests a unique thrill as they race through the goalpost to the 20-yard line. This attraction will be open with or without snow.

Immerse yourself in the Igloo Village Field Experience and enjoy a 90-minute heated igloo rental with a campfire S'mores platter and (4) Winter Blitz tubing tickets for thrills on the hill. Within the cozy confines of the igloos and scattered around the Village campus, don't forget to warm up with a selection of delectable food and beverages available for purchase. Visitors can also indulge in hot cocoa and cookies at the Cocoa Hut located in the Fan Engagement Zone with the added option of a Winter Blitz souvenir mug.

Get ready for the Winter Wonderland Weekend from December 15 to 17, 2023, as it promises special guest appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas-themed craft stations, craft vendors, cookie decorating, lantern making, an exciting scavenger hunt, and more.

The advanced ticket pricing options for the event are as follows: general admission and tube sledding tickets are priced at $17, spectator (admission only) tickets are available for $6, a Frosty 4-pack can be purchased for $80, which includes a 90-minute ride session and vouchers for 4 campfire hot cocoas, and groups of 10 or more can receive discounted tickets at $15 each. Private sessions are also available upon request.

Sessions for tube sledding are 90 minutes each. Guest check-in occurs at the Center for Performance, located at 1901 Champions Gateway, Canton, OH 44708. Guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to their scheduled ride time and will receive a wristband upon check-in.

For details about Winter Blitz at Hall of Fame Village, please visit hofvillage.com/p/events/winterblitz. To register for the Spirit of the Season 5K, please visit https://runsignup.com/spirit5k.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

