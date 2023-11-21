Winter City Lights Named a Top Holiday Lights Attraction in the Country

News provided by

Winter City Lights

21 Nov, 2023, 09:40 ET

Holiday Lights Hot Spot Gears Up for this Holiday Season

OLNEY, Md., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter City Lights, open now through December 30th, has captured national attention and high rankings for its one of a kind light displays, flagship Christmas tree, and charming 1.5 mile illuminated path through the woods. This magical holiday lights event, located in the heart of the Washington DC, Baltimore and Northern Virginia area, has already been named as a top holiday lights attraction in the country by Country Living #2, Pioneer Woman #5 and House Beautiful #15.

Winter City Lights, one of the top holiday lights festivals in the country, features a 52-foot fully orchestrated Christmas tree, light and music shows, a 1.5 mile illuminated walk through the woods, snow tubing, axe throwing, concessions, an outdoor pub, and bonfire areas. Open now through December 30, 2023. Located in Olney, MD. Visit www.wintercitylights.com for tickets and additional information.
This Christmas lights experience spans 18-acres, features one million lights, and is designed to be an immersive holiday lights festival offering guests a magical experience. From a 30-foot high towering snowman that greets guests when they arrive, to the most technologically advanced 52-foot Christmas tree in the country that features 128 light strands cascading from the top of the tree, to the 1.5 mile trail that stuns all who walk it, Winter City Lights is the hot spot for the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Winter City Lights is the perfect place to bring a date or the entire family," said John Dixon, Winter City Lights. "Whether it's cozying up around a fire pit making smores, enjoying freshly made pizza and rich hot chocolate, basking in the million twinkling lights, or racing down our Penguin Plunge Snow Tubing slide, there truly is something for everyone."

Winter City Lights features:

  • 18-acres of Christmas lights and a 1.5-mile trail of lights in the woods covered with hundreds of illuminated displays and light decorations, including the glass Prism Tree and a 40-foot high Gold Willow Tree.
  • A 52-foot, fully orchestrated Christmas tree with a canopy of 128 light strands cascading down with holiday light and music shows and "snow" every 30 minutes.
  • The Penguin Plunge Snow Tubing Slide, the #1 attraction at Winter City Lights, featuring eight lanes and a new, longer slide area for even greater thrills this year.
  •  Lumberjack Axe Throwing area
  • Delicious concessions, including hot chocolate, made-to-order pizza, BBQ sandwiches, s'mores, and the famous Blizzard dessert featuring a tower of funnel cakes, fried Oreos and Twinkies, Cool Whip, powdered sugar, chocolate sauce and sprinkles.
  •  A new and popular Polar Pub outdoor bar featuring festive and spirited warm holiday drinks and the already iconic hot Polar Bear drink.

A portion of proceeds from Winter City Lights benefits the Olney Boys & Girls Club. Winter City Lights is an eco-friendly event designed with high-quality, low energy lighting and aluminum displays made from recycled materials.

Visit www.wintercitylights.com for tickets and information. Located at 4501 Olney-LaytonsvilleRd., Olney, MD, 15 minutes from the Capital Beltway, 25 minutes from Northern Virginia and Baltimore. Open select weekdays and every weekend now through Dec. 30, 2023. $39 for adults; $34 for seniors; $31 for children 4-12, FREE for kids 3 and under. Penguin Plunge and Lumberjack Axe Throwing are additional. FREE PARKING. Find Winter City Lights on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Contact: Kim Durk Rion, [email protected], 773-844-1458

SOURCE Winter City Lights

