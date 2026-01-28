Winter Enchantment 2026 Opens Thomaston Place's Auction Year With Newly Discovered Maine Art and Museum-Quality Works

THOMASTON, Maine, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomaston Place Auction Galleries opens its 2026 auction year with Winter Enchantment, a three-day sale February 20, 21 and 22, 2026, presenting newly discovered works by important Maine artists alongside significant American and international art, complemented by historically significant museum-quality works. Highlights include an exceptionally decorated and exceedingly rare 19th-century powder horn, emblematic of a diverse collection of uncommon and noteworthy treasures.

Lot 2021 of Winter Enchantment - Rare Maine Marine Family Scrimshawn 1881 Powder Horn

The auction reflects the gallery's role as a national platform for museum-quality works and important Maine material newly entering the market. From Maine to the world—and from the world back to Maine, the Nautical Collection on day two traces a rich maritime narrative through a substantial scrimshaw offering, anchored by the powder horn of notable provenance, and continuing the gallery's established role as trusted stewards of important Maine maritime relics.

The event reflects a journey across cultures and continents, traveling the world through objects whose histories carry lasting cultural weight. Highlights on day two include a rare early 20th-century Yup'ik mask from Alaska, associated with André Breton, underscoring the auction's broader mission to present works whose stories deepen their significance and affirm an enduring commitment to scholarship, preservation, and stewardship.

The auction builds toward a compelling third and final day on Sunday, devoted to several paintings fresh to the market, featuring notable discoveries in Maine art by Dahlov Ipcar, James Fitzgerald, and Imero Gobbato, alongside works by Andrew Winter, William Thon and Wesley Webber—underscoring the region's lasting contribution to American art history.

The American art offering spans an even wider range of periods and movements, with notable works by Emil Gruppe, Jessie Arms Botke, and Thomas Kinkade. This is complemented by a strong international selection, including exceptional oil paintings Jean Dufy, Benjamín Palencia and Giovanni Paolo, as well as sculpture by Isidore Konti. Prints & Multiples are led by Alex Katz, Lyonel Feininger and a 1958 pencil-signed print of Pablo Picasso's Tête de faune, by Atelier Crommelynck, Paris.

Across three days, the sale presents an exceptional range, with designs by Tiffany Studios, Tiffany & Co., Mark Knipe, and Yamanaka; fine jewelry featuring A.G.A. Correa & Son, heritage designs by Fulco di Verdura, and vintage platinum and diamond pieces; highlighted by important clocks from makers including Simon Willard and Gustav Gurschner. These are joined by Asian art featuring monumental Hindu sculptures and an extremely rare Japanese wakizashi with original registration papers, as well as notable musical objects ranging from a Steinway Model M piano to a classic postwar Rock-Ola jukebox.

Highlights continue with rare books by Geoffrey Chaucer and Ernest Hemingway, an iconic Vuittonite Library Trunk alongside other Louis Vuitton travel trunks, fine jewelry, and important watches led by Patek Philippe, Cartier and Rolex. An outstanding selection of American furniture by Eldred Wheeler, and John & Thomas Seymour is complemented by European furniture, folk art, decorative arts, and rare collectibles, all presented over three days with the depth, connoisseurship, and museum-quality standards for which Thomaston Place is known.

Bidding will be available in person, by phone, absentee, and live online at live.thomastonauction.com. The auction will be held at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, 51 Atlantic Highway, Thomaston, Maine.

High-resolution images, press materials, and interview opportunities are available upon request. Collectors are encouraged to register early due to limited seating and phone availability.

Auction Details

Event: Winter Enchantment 2026

Date & Time: February 20th, 21st, 22nd 2026 — 11:00 AM EST

Location: Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, Thomaston, Maine & Virtual

Bidding Options: Live, Online, Phone, and Absentee

Preview: Open to the public and by appointment (dates and times available on our website)

For details on how to participate, visit our How to Bid page or complete the Phone/Absentee Bid Form to register. With limited seating and phone lines available, collectors are encouraged to register early to secure participation.

All press inquiries may be submitted to [email protected]

About Thomaston Place Auction Galleries

Recognized as one of the most respected names in the auction industry, Thomaston Place Auction Galleries is a trusted full-service auction house based in Thomaston, Maine. Specializing in fine art, antiques, jewelry, rare artifacts, and museum-quality works, the gallery is renowned for expertly orchestrated auctions that attract a global audience of distinguished collectors.

Rooted in a deep appreciation for history and dedicated to presenting New England's most treasured estates to the world's finest collectors, Thomaston Place brings rare and meaningful works to market—expertly sourced from distinguished collections. Through in-person, phone, absentee, and online bidding, the auction house connects discerning buyers worldwide with treasures of the past, ensuring the stories endure and continue to inspire future generations.

SOURCE Thomaston Place Auction Galleries